Harley-Davidson Street 750, Street Rod discontinued in India: Demise of most affordable Harleys explained

The last known price for the Harley-Davidson Street 750 was Rs. 4.69 lakh while that of the Street Rod was Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

By:Updated: Jan 25, 2021 3:20 AM

 

A few weeks back, Harley-Davidson announced its India exit and the news was certainly heartbreaking for a lot of motorcycle enthusiasts. Now, very recently, the company has discontinued two of its most affordable models namely Street 750 and Street Rod. The company announced sometime back that it has shut down operations at its Bawal production facility in Haryana and the aforementioned models were manufactured at the said facility. Apart from being retailed in India, the Street 750 and the Street Rod were also exported to the international markets. After the announcement of its India exit, Harley-Davidson joined hands with the country’s ace two-wheeler maker – Hero MotoCorp. With the move to retire the most affordable Harleys, it now looks like the American bike maker will majorly depend on its bigger capacity models that will be brought to India via the CBU route.

First introduced to the world in the year 2013, the Harley-Davidson Street 750 was the first bike in the company’s line up to get a BS6 update. On the other hand, the Street Rod that happens to be a sportier version of the Street 750 arrived four years later in 2017. Both these motorcycles used to draw power from a 749cc V-twin engine but while the motor on the Street 750 used to churn out 53hp, the one on the Street Rod was good for pumping out 68 horses. Torque figures were the same in both at 64Nm.

If you remember, during the final days of their lifetime in India, both these models were available at the showrooms with heavy discounts. The last known price for the Harley-Davidson Street 750 was Rs. 4.69 lakh while that of the Street Rod was Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With the partnership with Hero MotoCorp, one can expect and hope to see a number of budget-friendly Harley-Davidsons rolling out in the future. Fingers crossed!

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

