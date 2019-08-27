Harley-Davidson Street 750 limited edition launched at Rs 5.47 lakh: Street 750 range now BS-VI compliant

Harley-Davidson has launched the limited edition Street 750 with special India inspired paint graphic on the occasion of completing 10 years in India. Only 300 exclusive units of the anniversary edition will be available at a price of INR 5.47 lakh (ex-showroom). Moreover, Harley-Davidson has also announced that its Street 750 range is now BS-VI compliant. The new Harley Davidson Street 750 limited edition is all about the cosmetic job and hence, the bike remains untouched mechanically. That said, the bike gets power from the same 749cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing a maximum torque output of 60Nm. The bike tips the scales at 223kg and has been fitted with a 13.1-litre fuel tank.

Speaking at the launch, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India Pvt. Ltd., said that upholding the legacy for 10 years in lndia is just the beginning and we will continue to fuel excitement for motorcycle enthusiasts in the country. As the first manufacturers of electric motorcycle in the premium segment, we are ecstatic to bring the LiveWire for showcase in the country. We will continue to invest in products and experiences to build more riders for Harley-Davidson in line with our More Roads plan.

On the occasion of celebrating 10 years in the country, Harley-Davidson also announced the launch of '10 on 10' mobile application for H.O.G. members to take the power of the community to the next level. Taking the anniversary celebration to the riders, H-D lndia also plans to hold Anniversary rides across the country alongside anniversary offers across dealerships. A special merchandise for the 10th year anniversary will also hit the Harley-Davidson stores shortly. LiveWire will also be showcased at some key dealerships for customer activations, as part of the anniversary celebrations.

