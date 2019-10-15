Harley-Davidson stops production and sales of LiveWire electric motorcycle

Harley-Davidson LiveWire was introduced with an aim for it to be a revolutionary motorcycle that would appeal to the young first-time riders and revive the manufacturer's dwindling sales in the US. So far though, the motorcycle seems to have gathered minimal response and now H-D say that its production and deliveries have been stopped over quality glitches.

Last year, Harley-Davidson reported that sales in the US were down by half from a 2006 peak but those of used motorcycles were up by 13%. Those owned by enthusiasts tend to be well maintained and instead of investing in a new motorcycle, young buyers are opting for these used motorcycles.

The LiveWire is aimed at young buyers who would appreciate its low carbon footprint, however, a price tag that's about the same as a Tesla Model 3 deters younger buyers to go for it. The other reason may be attributed to a smaller riding range of 235 km in the city or 152 km in combined city and highway riding per charge. Considering that an average Harley rider aims to do long-distance rides, the range may be a deterring reason.

According to a Reuters report, Harley posted the steepest sales decline in four years in the United States in 2018. Sales in the US are tipped to fall again this year.

As for now, the motorcycle maker has said it has discovered a "non-standard condition" with the LiveWire, which it began shipping to its dealers late last month, prompting additional testing and analysis.

While the company said its testing is progressing "well," it did not offer a timeline as to when the production will resume. Harley's shares turned lower on the news and were last trading down 1% at $34.73.

The company is betting on electric motorcycles to attract the next generation of younger and more environmentally conscious riders to reverse declining US sales. LiveWire - priced at $29,799 - has been available for preorder in the United States since January.

Harley-Davidson which has only dealt in large displacement engines, in fact the smallest engine in its lineup currently is a 750cc unit, is planning to roll out smaller-displacement bikes to compete in the 350cc segment.

The American motorcycle manufacturer has joined hands with a Chinese brand called Qianjang Motorcycle. Under the new alliance, Harley will be manufacturing its most affordable 338cc motorcycle in China and export to other markets across the globe.

Harley-Davidson's new 338cc will be first launched in China by the end of 2020 followed by its launch in other Asian markets. India debut of the most affordable Harley might take place sometime in the year 2021.