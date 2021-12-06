Harley-Davidson Sportster S launched in India: Price, specs, features, details

The Harley-Davidson Sportster S started its life as the 1250 Custom and that is the reason why most of the styling is the same between the two motorcycles.

By:December 6, 2021 11:21 AM

The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S has been launched very recently at the 2021 India Bike Week (IBW). The new model has been priced at a starting of Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is the second bike based on the company’s new Revolution Max 1250 platform as it also underpins the Pan America 1250 ADV. In addition, the new Sportster S is also the second bike to have been launched after Harley announced its association with Hero MotoCorp in India. The new Harley-Davidson Sportster S is powered by a 1,252 cc, V-Twin engine that is now claimed to develop more torque lower down in the rev range, but compromises on the power output.

In order to be precise, the motor on the Sportster S is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 121 hp and 127 Nm. The suspension system on the new model comprises Showa 43 mm inverted forks upfront along with a piggyback reservoir monoshock with remote preload adjustment at the rear. The motorcycle features a 4-inch TFT instrument console that also supports Bluetooth connectivity. Moreover, the Sportster S comes with full-LED lighting.

For those not in the know, the Harley-Davidson Sportster S started its lifecycle as the 1250 Custom and that is the reason why most of the styling is the same between the two motorcycles. Key visual highlights of the new model include trimmed front mudguard and tail section along with a high-mounted exhaust, muscular stance and not to forget, the single seat.

Speaking on the launch, Ravi Avalur, Head – Harley-Davidson Business Unit, Hero MotoCorp said that the Sportster models have been the foundation on which the Harley-Davidson brand was built in India. He further adds that along with the new Pan America 1250, the Sportster S will strengthen the portfolio of Harley-Davidson products and cater to a wider spectrum of Indian customers.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2022 Honda CB300R BS6 revealed at India Bike Week: Launch next month

2022 Honda CB300R BS6 revealed at India Bike Week: Launch next month

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 bookings open in India: Launch soon

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 bookings open in India: Launch soon

Euler Motors bags order for 1,000 HiLoad EVs from MoEVing: Details

Euler Motors bags order for 1,000 HiLoad EVs from MoEVing: Details

Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India 2021 concludes after 550km drive from Delhi to Shimla

Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India 2021 concludes after 550km drive from Delhi to Shimla

Nissan India achieves 161 percent growth in sales: Wholesales 5,605 units

Nissan India achieves 161 percent growth in sales: Wholesales 5,605 units

Hyundai launches ‘Hyundai Spotlight’, collaborates with Universal Music India

Hyundai launches ‘Hyundai Spotlight’, collaborates with Universal Music India

Upcoming Bikes in India in December 2021: RC 390, CB300R, and more

Upcoming Bikes in India in December 2021: RC 390, CB300R, and more

Offers worth Rs.45,000 applicable on Honda City: Amaze, Jazz, & WR-V follow similar suit

Offers worth Rs.45,000 applicable on Honda City: Amaze, Jazz, & WR-V follow similar suit

Honda CB300R BS6, H'ness CB350 Anniversary Edition launch tomorrow

Honda CB300R BS6, H'ness CB350 Anniversary Edition launch tomorrow

Skoda closes November sales tally with 108% YoY growth: Sold 2,196 units

Skoda closes November sales tally with 108% YoY growth: Sold 2,196 units

Audi cars to get expensive by up to 3 percent from 1st January: Here's why

Audi cars to get expensive by up to 3 percent from 1st January: Here's why

Honda announces to enter battery sharing service in India: New subsidiary registered

Honda announces to enter battery sharing service in India: New subsidiary registered

Mercedes-Benz India delivers 1000+ cars with 'Retail of the Future': Bags 2,000+ confirmed bookings

Mercedes-Benz India delivers 1000+ cars with 'Retail of the Future': Bags 2,000+ confirmed bookings

Maruti Suzuki sales dip for fourth consecutive month: 19% YoY drop recorded for Nov 21

Maruti Suzuki sales dip for fourth consecutive month: 19% YoY drop recorded for Nov 21

Toyota Kirloskar Motors records 53 per cent hike in domestic sales for last month

Toyota Kirloskar Motors records 53 per cent hike in domestic sales for last month

2022 KTM RC 390 officially teased: India launch soon

2022 KTM RC 390 officially teased: India launch soon

Car Sales November 2021: Maruti, Honda, Hyundai report decline, Tata Motors up

Car Sales November 2021: Maruti, Honda, Hyundai report decline, Tata Motors up

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched at Rs 36,000 but here's a catch

Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched at Rs 36,000 but here's a catch

Maruti Suzuki cars to become expensive by January 2022: Here's why

Maruti Suzuki cars to become expensive by January 2022: Here's why

Upcoming Cars in India in December 2021: Celerio CNG, Tiguan, BMW iX, and more

Upcoming Cars in India in December 2021: Celerio CNG, Tiguan, BMW iX, and more