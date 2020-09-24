Harley-Davidson shuts down India factory: Should you worry as a Harley owner?

Harley-Davidson has now officially confirmed that it is shutting down its India manufacturing facility. Moreover, the company has 'significantly' reduced the size of its sales office in Gurgaon that hints towards the staff layoff. More details here!

Amid a lot of speculations and rumours that have been floating on the web for the last few days, here is the official confirmation! Harley-Davidson India has announced that it will be shutting down its production facility located in Bawal in the state of Haryana. The company says that the said move comes under The Rewire strategy under which it is changing its business model in India and also evaluating options to continue to serve its customers. Apart from the shutting down of its manufacturing facility, Harley-Davidson India is also ‘significantly’ reducing the size of its sales office situated in Gurgaon. The company confirmed through a press statement that it is communicating with its customers across India and will keep them updated on future support. Moreover, the brand states that its dealer network will continue to serve the customers through the contract term.

Harley-Davidson India says that these actions are aligned with The Rewire which is planned to continue through the end of 2020, leading to a new strategic plan called The Hardwire for 2021-2025. Earlier this year, the American motorcycle manufacturer had stated that it plans to reduce the number of products from its future portfolio significantly. Moreover, the brand also hinted that it will be exiting some of the lower volume markets, however, it didn’t specify any names. The shutting down of the production facility by Harley-Davidson India can be attributed to factors like low sales numbers and also, the adverse market conditions with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Some reports on the internet have been suggesting that the company might soon join hands with an Indian two-wheeler major in order to keep a certain portion of its business going on here. If you are a Harley-Davidson owner in India, you don’t need to worry as of now as the company aims to continue offering its after-sales support just like before. Moreover, we have learnt that the company’s dealerships across India will remain functional as of now until further announcement. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel in case you still haven’t!

