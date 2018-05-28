Harley-Davidson rider goes missing in Yamuna after speeding Toyota Etios hits him on DND flyway

In a highly shocking incident that took place on Saturday night, a Harley Davidson rider fell into Yamuna river after being hit by a speeding Toyota Etios. The accident took place at 1 AM on the DND (Delhi Noida Direct) flyway that connects South Delhi to Noida. The rider is identified as Anshuman Puri who lives in Sarita Vihar in New Delhi. According to the Police, the Toyota Etios was heading towards Noida and it hit the Harley Davidson Street 750 from behind. Even after that, the Etios did not stop and dragged the rider for a few metres. Anshuman hit the guard rails on the side of the road, went over and fell into the river. The Police officials said that the rider must have flung in the air and then fell into the river. However, the exact set of things happened can only be confirmed once the Police records the statement of the Toyota Etios driver. While some people tried to catch the driver after the accident, he fled from the spot leaving the car behind. The car is registered in the name of Bhappa Singh, a resident of Qutub Vihar.

The intensity of the accident can be judged by looking at the badly damaged front end of the car. The front bumper, hood and even some portion of the side panels of the Toyota Etios have been damaged. On the other hand, the rear wheel, seat and the rear suspension of the 750cc Harley Davidson motorcycle have bent and the condition of the motorcycle indeed shows the severity of the mishap. After a passerby reported the accident, the Police along with Fire Department and the DND staff rushed to the spot.

The search operation started at 3 AM and divers from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were employed to find Anshuman but he has not been found yet. There is also a possibility that someone admitted the victim to a hospital in Delhi or Noida but the Police says there is no such record as of now.

Image Source: Hindustan Times