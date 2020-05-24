Harley-Davidson Pan America and Bronx unveil postponed: Harley’s first ADV to debut in 2021

We have two of the radical ones still upcoming - Harley-Davidson Pan America and Bronx which were scheduled to roll out this year. Now though, H-D has pushed those plans to 2021 owing to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Harley-Davidson’s ‘More Roads’ program brainstormed by former CEO Matt Levatich included big plans for the manufacturer like launching electric motorcycles, adventure tourers, streetfighters and of course more cruisers over the years. The idea was simple, introduce more new models to lift up sales figures, but current Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has had a rethink and several future projects have been shelved. However, we have two of the radical ones still upcoming – Pan America and Bronx which were scheduled to roll out this year. Now though, H-D has pushed those plans to 2021 owing to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Besides the two new models, a new yet unnamed cruiser model is also under the ‘Planned for 2021’ section on H-D’s website. Part of the delay spawns from the recent change in senior management and strategy switch to ‘Rewire’ but mostly due to the world grappling through the pandemic situation with manufacturing and sales hit hard.

BMW and KTM Group have already announced to opt out of EICMA and Intermot which are the two biggest platforms for manufacturers to unveil new models. It is perhaps inevitable that more companies will follow suit.

The Pan America will be the American manufacturer’s first adventure touring motorcycle and will likely be powered by a 1250cc V-twin engine. Harley-Davidson Bronx on the other hand is a naked streetfighter that is expected to be powered by a 115 hp 975cc V-twin engine.

Soon after the two new models are launched internationally in hopefully by early 2021, they will make their way to India. The Pan America and Bronx are both listed on H-D’s India website as upcoming models and if you’re still not sure, H-D has filed patents for the bikes with saree guards.

