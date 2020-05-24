Harley-Davidson Pan America and Bronx unveil postponed: Harley’s first ADV to debut in 2021

We have two of the radical ones still upcoming - Harley-Davidson Pan America and Bronx which were scheduled to roll out this year. Now though, H-D has pushed those plans to 2021 owing to the global COVID-19 crisis.

By:Updated: May 24, 2020 1:46:56 PM

Harley-Davidson’s ‘More Roads’ program brainstormed by former CEO Matt Levatich included big plans for the manufacturer like launching electric motorcycles, adventure tourers, streetfighters and of course more cruisers over the years. The idea was simple, introduce more new models to lift up sales figures, but current Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz has had a rethink and several future projects have been shelved. However, we have two of the radical ones still upcoming – Pan America and Bronx which were scheduled to roll out this year. Now though, H-D has pushed those plans to 2021 owing to the global COVID-19 crisis.

Besides the two new models, a new yet unnamed cruiser model is also under the ‘Planned for 2021’ section on H-D’s website. Part of the delay spawns from the recent change in senior management and strategy switch to ‘Rewire’ but mostly due to the world grappling through the pandemic situation with manufacturing and sales hit hard.

BMW and KTM Group have already announced to opt out of EICMA and Intermot which are the two biggest platforms for manufacturers to unveil new models. It is perhaps inevitable that more companies will follow suit.

You may also like: Indian FTR 1200 based ADV confirmed: What to expect from Harley-Davidson Pan America rival!

The Pan America will be the American manufacturer’s first adventure touring motorcycle and will likely be powered by a 1250cc V-twin engine. Harley-Davidson Bronx on the other hand is a naked streetfighter that is expected to be powered by a 115 hp 975cc V-twin engine.

Soon after the two new models are launched internationally in hopefully by early 2021, they will make their way to India. The Pan America and Bronx are both listed on H-D’s India website as upcoming models and if you’re still not sure, H-D has filed patents for the bikes with saree guards.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai Kona electric price increased: MG ZS EV rival costlier by this much

Hyundai Kona electric price increased: MG ZS EV rival costlier by this much

Tesla seeks China's approval to build Model 3 EVs with lithium iron phosphate batteries

Tesla seeks China's approval to build Model 3 EVs with lithium iron phosphate batteries

Skoda India’s next event is a Pyjama Party! Karoq, Superb, Rapid virtual launch in 3 days

Skoda India’s next event is a Pyjama Party! Karoq, Superb, Rapid virtual launch in 3 days

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Kawasaki W800: Modern classic with better features, more sense?

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 vs Kawasaki W800: Modern classic with better features, more sense?

Toyota EMI Holiday scheme begins: Low interest rates and other benefits for COVID-19 workers

Toyota EMI Holiday scheme begins: Low interest rates and other benefits for COVID-19 workers

Exclusive! Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to be launched in Q1 FY22 at sub Rs 1 lakh price

Exclusive! Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to be launched in Q1 FY22 at sub Rs 1 lakh price

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Virat Kohli's brother takes delivery of Panamera Turbo as Porsche resume dealership operations

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy

Exclusive! Okinawa to commence online sales of electric scooters next week, here's how to buy

Kia Motors introduces free three-step program for sanitisation during vehicle service

Kia Motors introduces free three-step program for sanitisation during vehicle service

Survey finds passengers ready for public bus transport but with this key requirement

Survey finds passengers ready for public bus transport but with this key requirement

Cars to be last link in electrification with electric two and three-wheelers coming first: Bosch

Cars to be last link in electrification with electric two and three-wheelers coming first: Bosch

Mahindra offering massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Scorpio, XUV500 also get offer

Mahindra offering massive discount of up to Rs 2.5 lakh: Scorpio, XUV500 also get offer

Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300: Which has the best touchscreen infotainment system

Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300: Which has the best touchscreen infotainment system

Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV spied on Indian roads: Jeep Compass rival launch on May 26

Upcoming Skoda Karoq SUV spied on Indian roads: Jeep Compass rival launch on May 26

BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BattRE gps:ie launched at Rs 64,990: Internet-connected electric scooter also available on Amazon

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

BMW India M models recalled for these defects: Recently launched 8 Series also affected

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest against Uddhav Thackeray govt over COVID-19 handling

Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis leads BJP protest against Uddhav Thackeray govt over COVID-19 handling

Euro NCAP revamps vehicle crash test protocols: Gets more stringent and tough for carmakers

Euro NCAP revamps vehicle crash test protocols: Gets more stringent and tough for carmakers

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected