Harley-Davidson Pan America debuts: Harley’s first adventure tourer to launch in India soon?

The very first adventure touring motorcycle to roll out from the American motorcycle manufacturer, Harley-Davidson Pan America has now been officially revealed for global markets with all details out. It will come in two variants – Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special, both powered by a 1,250cc Revolution Max V-twin engine. It will also boast a number of electronic features like ride modes and ‘Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements’. Industry-first equipment will include Adaptive Rider Height (ARH).

Revolution Max engine details

Displacement: 1250cc

Bore x Stroke: 4.13 in. (105 mm) x 2.83 in (72 mm)

Horsepower: 150 hp

Peak Torque: 127 Nm

Peak RPM: 9500

Compression Ratio: 13:1

Frame and wheels

The powertrain is a stressed member of the chassis with three distinct elements – the front frame, the mid frame and the tail section, which bolt directly to the powertrain. This design, Harley states, reduces weight and improves handling. It gets a cast-aluminum swingarm and the wheelbase is 62.2 inches.

It will come with cast aluminum wheels (19-inch front and a 17-inch rear). Harley-Davidson and Michelin collaboratively designed a Scorcher Adventure tyre for the Pan America models. These tyres have a knobby tread pattern and will be offered through Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories for riders seeking better off-road traction.

Brakes and suspension

Harley-Davidson and Brembo collaborated on an all-new braking system for the Pan America models, which will come with a new radial monoblock four-piston (30 mm) calliper. It will have 320mm dual front rotors and a single 280mm rear rotor. A new lightweight front brake master cylinder offers adjustable lever response.

The suspension on the Pan America 1250 model features fully adjustable pre-load and compression/rebound damping. Suspension travel front and rear is 190mm. Front suspension is provided by a Showa 1 by 1 47mm inverted cartridge fork. Rear suspension is a Showa Piggyback reservoir shock with adjustable hydraulic preload.

Touchscreen Display

All instrumentation and infotainment functions are displayed on a tilting 6.8-inch TFT touchscreen. The touchscreen function is disabled when the motorcycle is in motion, but the rider can use hand controls to manage many functions of the screen display when the motorcycle is moving. The display supports infotainment generated by the rider’s Bluetooth-equipped mobile device, including music and calls. Navigation is supplied by the free Harley-Davidson App for iOS or Android.

Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements

The Pan America 1250 model is equipped with Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements, electronic systems that utilise the chassis control, electronic brake control and powertrain technology. Cornering enhanced technology utilises an inertial measurement unit, IMU, for optimal intervention when the motorcycle is leaned compared to when the motorcycle is upright. Elements of Cornering Rider Safety Enhancements include: Cornering Enhanced Electronically Linked Braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System, Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System, Cornering Enhanced Drag-Torque Slip Control System, and Hill Hold Control.

Ride Modes

Selectable Ride Modes electronically control the performance characteristics of the motorcycle, and the level of technology intervention. Five modes are available on the base model (4 are pre-programmed and one can be customised).

The Pan America 1250 Special model has two additional modes that can be customised by the owner. Pre-programed ride modes for the Pan America 1250 models include Road, Sport, Rain, Off-Road and Off-Road Plus. Each Ride Mode consists of a specific combination of power delivery, engine braking, Cornering Enhanced Antilock Braking System (C-ABS) and Cornering Enhanced Traction Control System (C-TCS) settings.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp sets up separate vertical to sell Harley-Davidson bikes in India

India launch

In October 2020, Harley-Davidson announced that it would no longer operate as a standalone brand in India and that it would collaborate with Hero MotoCorp for its India operations. Per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell Parts & Accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero MotorCorp’s existing dealership network in India.

As part of a Licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

Hero MotoCorp will be setting up a separate vertical for Harley-Davidson distribution and wholesale dispatches of Harley-Davidson products to the dealers began from 18 January. While there are no announcements on the Pan America’s launch here, it could be the first big launch under the collaboration in the coming months.

The Pan America 1250 and Pan America 1250 Special models will arrive at Harley-Davidson dealerships internationally in Spring 2021. Expect its India launch soon after.

