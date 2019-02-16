Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Streetfighter 975, Custom 1250 patented with saree gaurd!

It was not a secret that Harley-Davidson has been planning a number of new launches to breathe life into its line-up. Now the company has recently filed patents for its upcoming new models including the Pan America 1250, Streetfighter 975 and the Custom 1250. The patent was filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office, and interestingly the bikes were patented with saree guard indicating their launch in the Indian market too.

Also, keeping our motorcycle market in focus, the company announced its radical product plan for India which includes a sub 500cc motorcycle, a streetfighter, a bobber-styled cruiser, electric bikes and an adventure tourer bike. These new bikes are a part of company’s ‘More roads to Harley-Davidson’ initiative. This initial project comes as a part of Harley’s bigger plan to launch 100 new motorcycles by the year 2027. However, the first three bikes will be launched as early as 2020.

Harley-Davidson understands the importance of a market like India and hence has some major plans for our market. The company also manufactures some of its models in India like Street 750 and Street Rod which are also exported to the international markets. The reason that Harley sells almost its entire line-up in the country indicates the importance of our market for the American motorcycle brand. And it is a strong indication that all these newly patented bikes will be launched in India soon after their international debut.

What’s important to notice is that generally saree guard only makes way to an imported bike during the homologation process, and not during the initial patent stages. And this hints that the company might be looking forward to extending its domestic production line-up with these new bikes. Stay tuned as we bring out more information on the same.