Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets Rs 4 lakh price cut: New vs old price list here

The prices of the 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 have been reduced by a whopping Rs 4 lakh and it now retails from Rs 12.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Check out its new vs old price list here.

Harley-Davidson launched the Pan America 1250 in April last year at a starting price of Rs 16.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, 1.5 years after its launch, the company has reduced the prices of this adventure motorcycle by a whopping 4 lakh rupees. The 2021 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 now retails from Rs 12.90 lakh. Check out its new vs old price list here.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250: New vs old price list

Variant Name New Price Old Price Difference Standard Rs 12.90 lakh Rs 16.90 lakh Rs 4 lakh Special Rs 17.10 lakh Rs 21.10 lakh Rs 4 lakh

As you can see in the above table, both variants of the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 have received a price cut of Rs 4 lakh. While the Standard variant available in Vivid Black shade will now retail at Rs 12.90 lakh, the Special version will cost Rs 17.10 lakh, ex-showroom. It is noteworthy that the price cut is applicable to 2021 models and limited units are available.

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 is this American manufacturer’s first-ever adventure motorcycle. Powering this ADV is an all-new 1,252cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 150 bhp at 9,000 RPM and 128 Nm of peak torque at 6,750 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox paired with a slipper clutch.

In terms of hardware, the Pan America 1250 gets fully-adjustable Showa 47 mm USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. This ADV offers 210 mm of ground clearance and rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels. Thanks to the price cut, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 will rival the likes of the BMW F 850 GS, Triumph Tiger 900 GT, etc.

