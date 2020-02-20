Harley-Davidson, OLX collaborate on Ride In, Ride Out initiative: Exchange offers for pre-owned bikes

Harley-Davidson, OLX pre-owned bikes: According to the pre-owned vehicle business platform, the pre-owned two-wheeler market (scooters and motorcycles) in India is estimated to be $12 billion annually

By:Published: February 20, 2020 3:26:34 PM
harley-davidson-street-bob-review-imageHarley-Davidson Street Bob (Image for representational purpose only)

Harley-Davidson and OLX today announced the launch of their joint initiative called ‘Ride In, Ride Out’ under which pre-owned two-wheelers can be exchanged with H-D motorcycles. In a first of its kind partnership, OLX and Harley-Davidson conducted an offline camp during the India Bike Week in December last year when two-wheeler owners got a chance to list their bike on OLX and ride out with a new Harley-Davidson. The OLX team assisted users in listing their pre-owned bikes on OLX in order to get better value for the same while the Harley team offered on spot exchange offers on new bikes as part of the association.

According to the pre-owned vehicle business platform, the pre-owned two-wheeler market (scooters and motorcycles) in India is estimated to be $12 billion annually, adding that as per market data, the demand for high-end bikes/superbikes is on the rise given the aspirational status associated with them and the rise of the motorcycling culture in the country.

Under this initiative, OLX says it will ensure stringent checks for pre-owned two-wheelers listed on the platform. Superbikes being listed on OLX have grown by 27% on a year-on-year basis (December ’19 vs December ’18) and premium bikes on OLX generate over 5 million replies every month.

Also read: Harley-Davidson’s Bullet rival to debut in June: 338cc roadster to challenge Royal Enfield

“OLX is a one-stop-shop for bike lovers to either buy a pre-owned luxury bike or sell their existing bikes. With a massive amount of fresh supply for bikes every day and high liquidity on the platform, users can get their desired bikes at attractive prices and also sell their bikes conveniently,” Tarun Sinha, Business Head Advertising, OLX India, said.

“We would like to thank Harley-Davidson for their association and we are in active discussions with more OEM’s to conduct similar such camps in 2020 across India. With such partnerships, we aim to drive the adoption of superbikes and educate users on the benefits of owning a pre-owned superbike. ”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Hyundai Venue, i20 petrol prices out: How much more you need to pay!

BS6 Hyundai Venue, i20 petrol prices out: How much more you need to pay!

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

50,000 MG Hector bookings in! Why this Internet SUV is a big hit

BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

BS6 Ford Figo, Aspire, Freestyle launched: BS6-BS4 price difference explained

2020 Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed: Large touchscreen with segment first features!

2020 Hyundai Creta interior sketches revealed: Large touchscreen with segment first features!

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

Ather 450X price, subscription plans, battery ownership structure explained: Every question answered!

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

First lot of 279cc Honda Forza 300 mid-size scooter delivered in India: Official launch in 2021

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

Next-Gen Hyundai i20 images leaked: Here's what the Baleno, Altroz rival will look like

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

India-specific safety rating program is required to measure crash tests - Maruti Suzuki

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year

Hero MotoCorp announces Rs 10,000 crore investment: To cross 100 million sales this year

BS6 Hero Glamour, Passion Pro launched: Xtreme 160R revealed ahead of launch

BS6 Hero Glamour, Passion Pro launched: Xtreme 160R revealed ahead of launch

Hero MotoCorp World 2020 Press Conference Live: New products and concepts to be displayed!

Hero MotoCorp World 2020 Press Conference Live: New products and concepts to be displayed!

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 spotted testing: Sleeker design and more capable than before!

2020 Triumph Tiger 1200 spotted testing: Sleeker design and more capable than before!

Video: This must watch Land Rover Defender advert with flipping SUVs is pure genius!

Video: This must watch Land Rover Defender advert with flipping SUVs is pure genius!

10 upcoming SUV launches in 2020: MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta and more

10 upcoming SUV launches in 2020: MG Hector Plus, Hyundai Creta and more

21 Gun Salute Rally – India’s only Concours d’Elegance

21 Gun Salute Rally – India’s only Concours d’Elegance

BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Variant wise prices out

BS6 Maruti Suzuki Ignis launched: Variant wise prices out

Suzuki Burgman Street gets BS6 upgrade: Here's how much more you need to pay

Suzuki Burgman Street gets BS6 upgrade: Here's how much more you need to pay

Hero MotoCorp exits 150cc segment as Xtreme Sports discontinued in India

Hero MotoCorp exits 150cc segment as Xtreme Sports discontinued in India

Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios, Nissan Sunny discontinued: What else will be axed by April 2020

Hyundai i20 Active, Toyota Etios, Nissan Sunny discontinued: What else will be axed by April 2020

Hero XPulse T review: The lesser-talked about variant's pros and cons explained

Hero XPulse T review: The lesser-talked about variant's pros and cons explained