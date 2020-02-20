Harley-Davidson, OLX collaborate on Ride In, Ride Out initiative: Exchange offers for pre-owned bikes

Harley-Davidson, OLX pre-owned bikes: According to the pre-owned vehicle business platform, the pre-owned two-wheeler market (scooters and motorcycles) in India is estimated to be $12 billion annually

Harley-Davidson and OLX today announced the launch of their joint initiative called ‘Ride In, Ride Out’ under which pre-owned two-wheelers can be exchanged with H-D motorcycles. In a first of its kind partnership, OLX and Harley-Davidson conducted an offline camp during the India Bike Week in December last year when two-wheeler owners got a chance to list their bike on OLX and ride out with a new Harley-Davidson. The OLX team assisted users in listing their pre-owned bikes on OLX in order to get better value for the same while the Harley team offered on spot exchange offers on new bikes as part of the association.

According to the pre-owned vehicle business platform, the pre-owned two-wheeler market (scooters and motorcycles) in India is estimated to be $12 billion annually, adding that as per market data, the demand for high-end bikes/superbikes is on the rise given the aspirational status associated with them and the rise of the motorcycling culture in the country.

Under this initiative, OLX says it will ensure stringent checks for pre-owned two-wheelers listed on the platform. Superbikes being listed on OLX have grown by 27% on a year-on-year basis (December ’19 vs December ’18) and premium bikes on OLX generate over 5 million replies every month.

“OLX is a one-stop-shop for bike lovers to either buy a pre-owned luxury bike or sell their existing bikes. With a massive amount of fresh supply for bikes every day and high liquidity on the platform, users can get their desired bikes at attractive prices and also sell their bikes conveniently,” Tarun Sinha, Business Head Advertising, OLX India, said.

“We would like to thank Harley-Davidson for their association and we are in active discussions with more OEM’s to conduct similar such camps in 2020 across India. With such partnerships, we aim to drive the adoption of superbikes and educate users on the benefits of owning a pre-owned superbike. ”

