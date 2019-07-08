Harley-Davidson offers huge discounts of up to Rs 3.67 lakh: From Street 750 to Fat Boy

It's raining discounts at Harley-Davidson as some of the dealerships are offering massive discounts on five models, namely Street 750, Street Rod, Street Bob,, Fat Bob, and Fat Boy. What's happeing here precisely is that a fleet of dealership demo motorcycles have been put up on sale with discounts ranging from Rs 1.08 lakh to Rs 3.67 lakh. Head to your nearest Harley Davidson to find out more as these offers and discounts may vary from one dealership to another.

Besides discounts, the Harley dealership is also offering neat finance options with 36- and 60- month EMIs. According to the details revealed on TeamBHP forum, only the Street 750 is a 2018 model, while the rest of them are 2017.

Meanwhile, Harley Davidson recently announced that it will be launching a small displacement motorcycle for emerging markets like India and China. The American manufacturer has joined hands with a Chinese brand called Qianjang Motorcycle.

Under the new alliance, Harley-Davidson will be manufacturing its most affordable 338cc motorcycle in China and it will be exported to other markets. The brand has also released a render image of the prototype, which shows that the new smaller Harley will ditch the typical Harley-Davidson cruiser appeal for a modern naked streetfighter personality.

Harley-Davidson said it picked Qianjiang as a partner as the company has an extensive experience developing premium small displacement motorcycles, supply base and the knowledge of emerging markets. Qianjiang is majority-controlled by Geely, a Chinese company that owns the Volvo brand of cars. The 116-year-old Harley-Davidson, known for its heavy touring motorcycles, is trying to boost overseas sales and scrambling to revamp operations as its mainstay customer base ages.