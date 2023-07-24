Harley-Davidson Nightster 440 patented in India: What is it?

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are working on the second instalment of the 440cc motorcycle, the Nightster. Here’s what to expect from it — design, specs and performance.

The dynamic duo of Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson are pretty much on a roll after recently launching the X 440. Reports have confirmed that India’s number one two-wheeler manufacturer has trademarked the Nightster 440 in India. Based on the X 440, there’s no confirmation on the launch of the Nightster 400 but it could be expected to make its debut in either 2024 or 2025.

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440: What is it?

With a slew of a new range of retro classics and roadsters from across the Atlantic flooding the US market, Harley-Davidson had to go back to the drawing board and re-strategise its upcoming new products. UK-based two-wheeler manufacturers had upped the game by retaining its iconic design but offering a state-of-the-art modern motorcycle. Suddenly, the Harley-Davidson Sporter was archaic and less sporty. In comes the Nightser, a roadster that carves twisty roads, offers prompt acceleration and has an attribute that not many can identify with Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as it offers a sharp lean angle. The sitting stance is also fairly straight and neutral ensuring a comfortable riding experience.

Also Read: 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 officially teased: India launch on August 30 [Video]

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440: Design

The Nightser is a Bobber-styled motorcycle with a minimalistic design yet comes across as muscular due to its exposed frame. Sharing the platform with the X 440, the sleek-looking Nigthster will borrow a lot of cycle parts from its sibling. It sports the traditional round headlamp, iconic handlebar mirrors, low riding position, walnut-shaped tank fuel and exposed rear shocks.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Harley-Davidson Nightster 440: Engine

The Nightster will be powered by the X 440’s engine single-cylinder air-oil cooled motor that churns out 27bhp and 38Nm of torque. It will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Currently, there’s no information on whether the company will retune the engine, but the Nightster is expected to be slotted above the X 440.

Also Read: Top 5 retro roadster motorcycles under Rs 3 lakh: Triumph Speed 400, Harley X440 & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.