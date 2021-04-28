Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

Harley-Davidson will continue to sell models like the Street Glides, Forty-Eight, Iron 883, Fat Bob 114, Fat Boy 114 and more, albeit at increased prices. The company will also bring their new Pan America 1250 ADV to India.

By:Updated: Apr 28, 2021 4:47 PM
Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson have announced the price list for Harley-Davidson’s MY2021 lineup. More importantly, the American motorcycle maker will be bringing their recently launched Pan America 1250 adventure tourer to India. The bike will retail for Rs 16.90 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Special version will be sold for Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).  

Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 adv

While Harley-Davidson is mostly known for producing big and bulky cruisers with equally massive V-twin engines, the Pan America 1250 is somewhat of a departure from that and adds some variety to the company’s portfolio. This ADV comes powered by a 1,252cc V-twin engine that makes 150hp and 128Nm of torque. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox and there are 5 pre-programmed riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain, Off-Road, and Off-Road Plus. The Pan America 1250 is built to be comfortable on and off the road.  

Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 touchscreen display

In typical ADV fashion, you get a larger 19-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch one at the back. It offers an upright riding position with mid-mounted footpegs. With a ground clearance of 210mm, you can take this bike over bumpy roads and not worry about bottoming out. To facilitate long travels, it gets a 21.2-litre fuel tank and with a weight of 245kg, it is relatively light as well. The vehicle is not short on features as it gets a 6.8-inch touchscreen display with Bluetooth connectivity. There is a six-axis IMU and you have customisable riding modes.  

The Pan America 1250 Special adds some more features like semi-active front and rear suspension, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), hand wind deflectors, heated grips, steering damper and the optional adaptive ride height among other things.  

Harley-Davidson MY2021 price list for India

According to the price list shared by the company, all of the bikes have seen a hike in their pricing. Harley-Davidson will continue to sell models like the Iron 883, Forty-Eight, Softail Standard, Street Bob, Road King, Street Glide and more.  

“Harley-Davidson enters 2021 focused on motorcycling as an emotional experience. The timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. As we enter the new riding season, fueling that desire is more important than ever.” said Theo Keetell, Vice President-Marketing, Harley-Davidson Motor Company.  

Hero MotoCorp will also be expanding their dealer network to better facilitate their customers. Currently, they provide sales and service in 12 cities but plan to be available across the country. 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Maruti Suzuki plants to stop production to make oxygen for COVID-19 patients: Here's how!

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

Harley-Davidson MY2021 Price List released: Pan America 1250 comes to India

India's top 10 highest-selling bikes in FY21: Hero Splendor remains undisputed king!

India's top 10 highest-selling bikes in FY21: Hero Splendor remains undisputed king!

Skill Lync introduces crash testing course: Learn more about shell safety, simulations

Skill Lync introduces crash testing course: Learn more about shell safety, simulations

Husky goes electric! Husqvarna E-Pilen concept unveiled with swappable battery, 100 km range

Husky goes electric! Husqvarna E-Pilen concept unveiled with swappable battery, 100 km range

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 specs leaked: Here's how to get this lifestyle vehicle for free

2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 specs leaked: Here's how to get this lifestyle vehicle for free

Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc cruiser might be called Shotgun: Name trademarked

Royal Enfield's upcoming 650cc cruiser might be called Shotgun: Name trademarked

Covid-19 effect! MG Motor India's Halol plant to remain shut for a week: All details

Covid-19 effect! MG Motor India's Halol plant to remain shut for a week: All details

Huawei's new plug-in hybrid SUV can charge other EVs: SF5 detailed

Huawei's new plug-in hybrid SUV can charge other EVs: SF5 detailed

Hyundai Kona N unveiled: 280hp SUV gets N Grin and Launch control

Hyundai Kona N unveiled: 280hp SUV gets N Grin and Launch control

Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa: The timeless emperor of speed that isn't fastest anymore

Suzuki GSX-1300R Hayabusa: The timeless emperor of speed that isn't fastest anymore

Stellantis India appoints Roland Bouchara as MD and Partha Dutta as Head - Engineering, R&D

Stellantis India appoints Roland Bouchara as MD and Partha Dutta as Head - Engineering, R&D

Kia's big EV plans! 11 electric vehicles by 2026: Updated Seltos, Sonet India launch in May

Kia's big EV plans! 11 electric vehicles by 2026: Updated Seltos, Sonet India launch in May

Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched: New colours, instrument console and more

Updated Bajaj Pulsar 220F launched: New colours, instrument console and more

Aprilia Tuono 1100, RSV4 1100 BS6 India launch, delivery timeline revealed

Aprilia Tuono 1100, RSV4 1100 BS6 India launch, delivery timeline revealed

2021 Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch LIVE: Changes to expect on the new Gravity Edition

2021 Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch LIVE: Changes to expect on the new Gravity Edition

Radical-looking, more powerful 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 breaks cover: All details

Radical-looking, more powerful 2021 Suzuki GSX-S1000 breaks cover: All details

Delhi Police catch fake Phoenix halogen headlights: How to identify genuine replacement headlamps

Delhi Police catch fake Phoenix halogen headlights: How to identify genuine replacement headlamps

5 bikes, scooter that offer best features under Rs 4 lakh: From ADV to supersport

5 bikes, scooter that offer best features under Rs 4 lakh: From ADV to supersport

New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features

New Suzuki Hayabusa with 190hp launched in India at Rs 16.40 lakh: Specs, features