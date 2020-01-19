Harley-Davidson’s second electric motorcycle Mid-Power: Smaller, more affordable than LiveWire

Harley-Davidson has said this before that the LiveWire will be spearheading its electric motorcycle venture which means we are about to see a whole lot more of Harley's approach to green mobility. And so, a preview of the second one has been released which throws some light on the new H-D battery-powered two-wheeler called Mid-Power. The name doesn't really sound very exciting but then we're guessing this could be an internal code name for it for now.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire is a fully-grown roadster with fully-grown specs that render it a fast bike. The new sketch reveals that the new electric Harley will be smaller than the LiveWire and picks design cues from Harley's decades' long experience on flat track race tracks.

The design in the sketch is rather minimalistic and the powertrain and battery are fully exposed. The wheels and forks are finished in black and the bodywork gets the LiveWire orange. The sketch, in fact, doesn't look very far from production-ready and the end product could be a lot like this image of the concept.

The codename of the motorcycle suggests that the Mid-Power will not be as quick as the LiveWire. But then, don't expect it to be a low-speed electric two-wheeler. While it will have a smaller powertrain and battery pack, it will also be lighter and smaller. For context, Harley’s first plug-in uses a 78-horsepower electric motor, a 15.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack and it offers up to 110 miles of riding range.

Expect the Mid-Power to be among us not before 2022 and a price tag that is smaller than the LiveWire which retails at $30,000 (Rs 21.31 lakh). In the meantime, Harley is also planning to launch an electric scooter by the end of 2021.