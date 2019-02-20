Harley-Davidson marks 10 years in India, to launch new motorcycles including an ADV!

Harley-Davidson is marking its 10th year of operations in India this year and to celebrate the same, Harley dealerships are offering a 10-day-long open house H-D lifestyle experience for riders and non-riders starting February 18. The most popular American motorcycle manufacturer around the world marked its 115th-anniversary last year with massive parties around the globe which were open to everyone, whether or not they own a Harley motorcycle.

Harley-Davidson motorcycles have been immensely popular in India for years now and have had an aspirational value to them for thousands of enthusiasts here. H-D India also launched the Harley-Davidson University in 2018 to deliver technical and business skills for dealers across the country.

Besides retailing products, Harley has been highly instrumental in promoting motorcycling communities and racing with initiatives like Flat Track racing, Harley Rock Riders Festival, and Harley-Davidson Owner’s Group riding programmes. Recently, the brand celebrated its 7th national India HOG Rally in Goa, where over 2,000 owners turned up.

And there’s more to come in the future. In July 2018, the company announced the More Roads to Harley-Davidson accelerated plan to build the next generation of Harley-Davidson riders, grow motorcycling and return its business to growth through 2022.

Harley also plans to introduce products in new markets and in new segments, including new middleweight motorcycles focused on three distinct product spaces – Adventure Touring, Custom and Streetfighter.

Harley says the development plans for these new motorcycles are well underway. The company plans to bring them to the market starting 2020 with a 1250 Adventure Touring model and the 975cc Streetfighter model. Additional models to broaden coverage in these product spaces will follow through 2022.

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250, Streetfighter 975, Custom 1250 patented with saree guard!

“Harley-Davidson was one of the earliest entrants in the premium motorcycle category in India. Completing 10 years in India is just the beginning as we remain the cruiser of choice for many riders. We are thankful to our dealers, customers, riders and fans for all our accomplishments in the last 10 years. With their overwhelming response, we enter 2019 tenth with a very positive outlook,” Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India Pvt. Ltd., said.

“Within the next two years, we plan to offer our most comprehensive lineup of motorcycles ever, competing in many of the largest and fastest growing segments - across a broad spectrum of price points, power sources, displacements, riding styles, and global markets.”