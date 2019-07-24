Harley-Davidson lowers 2019 forecast as sales slow in US and international markets

Harley-Davidson Inc on Tuesday trimmed guidance for shipments of its motorcycles in 2019 after worldwide sales in the second quarter slumped, hurt by higher tariff costs as well as weak demand in the United States. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based company now expects to ship about 212,000 to 217,000 bikes in 2019. This compares with the company's original estimate of 217,000 to 222,000 bikes for the year.

Sale of Harley-Davidson motorcycles has drastically slowed down in the US. Last year, there were several reports that there has been a shift in buying behaviour when it comes to big HD bikes. Younger buyers are preferring to buy used motorcycles over new ones which have hurt sales in the country. In 2018, new motorcycle sales in the US were down by half from a 2006 peak, while used sales went up 13%.

See, used Harley-Davidson motorcycles have grown in population. Those owned by enthusiasts tend to be well maintained and instead of investing in a new motorcycle, young buyers are opting for these used ones.

Also, the operating margin in the motorcycles segment, or how much profit the company makes per dollar of sales after accounting for production costs, was also revised down. Harley now expects operating margin as a percent of revenue to be about 6% to 7% this year, lower than the 8.0% to 9.0% estimated earlier.

In the latest quarter, it reported a 19.3% fall in quarterly profits. The company said its net income fell to $195.63 million, or $1.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $242.34 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv, on average, expected the earnings to come in at $1.20 per share.

To reverse the sales slump, Harley-Davidson now aims to expand in developing markets like India and China. This year, Harley-Davidson announced a partnership with a Chinese motorcycle manufacturer called Qianjang Motorcycle. Under the new alliance, Harley-Davidson will be manufacturing its most affordable 338cc motorcycle in China and it will be exported to other markets across the globe.