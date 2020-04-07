Harley-Davidson Low Rider S launched in India at Rs 14.69 lakh: Latest Softail with all-black theme

Harley-Davidson recently launched the Low Rider in the country. The Low Rider S differentiates itself from the standard version with its all-black theme, however, it still uses chrome at some areas like the exhaust tips.

By:Updated: April 7, 2020 11:31:28 AM

Harley-Davidson India has listed its newest Softail motorcycle on its website – the Low Rider S which is priced at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This price has been specified for the Vivid Black colour option. The Low Rider S is also showcased in another colour option – Barracuda Silver – however, the price for this option has not been specified.

Harley-Davidson recently launched the Low Rider in the country. The Low Rider S differentiates itself from the standard version with its all-black theme, however, it still uses chrome at some areas like the exhaust tips and engine fins. The Low Rider S gets its styling inspiration from the West Coast custom bikes so so gets a single seat and a wide handlebar.

The Low Rider S is powered by a 1,745cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that puts out good 85 bhp at 5,020 rpm and 115 Nm at 3,000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

The new 2020 Harley-Davidson Low Rider is priced at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). In comparison, the outgoing model was priced at Rs 13.59 lakh and hence, the new model sees a price hike of Rs 16,000. The S or ‘Special’ is price at Rs 94,000 higher than the standard model.

Also read: Harley-Davidson bikes could soon get a big price-cut! Here’s when and how

The new 2020 Low Rider continues to get a Softail frame along with tank-mounted gauges. The instrument cluster of the motorcycle comprises a four-inch analogue tachometer along with a digital speedometer, gear position indicator, fuel level, a readout for range and a clock.

Along with the Low Rider, Harley also launched the 2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy in two variants. While the one with Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine is priced at Rs 18.25 lakh, the 114 engined version is priced at Rs 20.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine has a displacement of 1,745cc and generates a peak torque output of 144 Nm. On the other hand, the Milwaukee-Eight 114 displaces 1,868cc and develops a peak torque of 156 Nm.

