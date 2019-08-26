Harley-Davidson LiveWire India unveil tomorrow: Key facts on first-ever all-electric Harley

Harley-Davidson LiveWire is all set to be unveiled in India tomorrow. The LiveWire takes its styling and design inspiration from the brand's Sportster range of motorcycles. The front end of the motorcycle gets a rounded all-LED headlamp that is enclosed neatly in a headlamp cowl. Powering the Harley-Davidson LiveWire is a 'Revelation' motor which is the most powerful one yet by the manufacturer. The motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 103hp and 116Nm. The LiveWire offers some impressive performance numbers and a sprint from 0 to 100kmph comes in just 3.5 seconds.

The LiveWire gets a 15.5kWh battery all thanks to which Harley Davidson claims a range of 225km in the city, 113km on the highway and 142km as the cumulative figure per single full charge. With this set up, the LiveWire achieves a top speed of 177kmph. The LiveWire gets features like traction control along with an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) that is assisted by an Intertial Measurement Unit (IMU). The electric bike gets a fully coloured instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity as well.

The LiveWire sits on a steel trellis frame and comes equipped with Showa inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. As far as features go, the LiveWire also comes with a telematics system called the H-D Connect that provides data about the bike's battery charge and service reminder through Harley's connected application. The bike also shows turn by turn navigation, location and the customer can also set up geo-fencing. Harley-Davidson has already announced the price of the LiveWire in the US where the bike costs USD 30,000 or Rs 20.56 lakh.

Harley-Davidson will only showcase the LiveWire in India tomorrow and the official launch is expected to take place sometime early next year. More details on the LiveWire to be revealed tomorrow, so stay tuned with us for all the action.