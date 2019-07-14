Harley Davidson LiveWire full specs revealed: Bigger battery pack than Zero, Level 3 DC Fast Charging

Harley Davidson Livewire will be a major bombshell in Harley’s lifespan dotted with loud and torquey V-twin engines that feed on petrol for the Livewire feeds on electricity. We saw and read about Harley Davidson’s first ever for a long time as a concept and indeed the American manufacturer went on to become the first in the mainstream motorcycle industry to actually launch an all-electric product. There have been two sides to the argument of whether an electric Harley would bode well with the fans and prospective buyers. After all, the thump from the V-twin and the familiar ICE response will be missing. But then, we’ve got to consider that the buyer demographics, interests, requirements are also changing.

Harley Davidson Livewire in fact has been developed and designed to match the performance of its petrol-powered counterparts in the manufacturer’s lineup. While electric motorcycle design can be very radical since there doesn’t have to be a fuel tank but Harley have given it a look that maintains the conventional appeal.

Specifications are rather impressive as well with a 0-97 km/h spring time of about 3-3.5 seconds which is properly quick in moto terms. It has a claimed range of of about 235 km between charges.

We’ve also known that the Livewire would feature Level 3 DC Fast Charging that would top up the battery from 0-80% in 40 minutes or 0-100% in 60 minutes.

Harley-Davidson has now also revealed that the Livewire will be powered by a 15.5 kWh battery pack, which is larger than industry leader Zero Motorcycles’ 14.4 kWh. But then the Livewire is heavier than Zero’s offerings so wouldn’t match their charge mileage.

The LiveWire’s battery pack is built from Samsung cells and comes with a 5 year, unlimited mileage warranty. If the user can’t use a Level 3 DC Fast Charger, a Level 1 charger can be stored under the seat, which will take an overnight charge of about 10-11 hours.

While Harley doesn’t usually reveal the power figures on its motorcycles, but the Livewire will generate 78 kW (105 hp). The 0-97 km/h time is a claimed 3.0 second set, with the next 97-128 km/h taking just another 1.9 seconds. The LiveWire’s top speed is km/h.

The motor and controller both share a liquid-cooling system, while the battery is air cooled. Besides this, it’s got performance motorcycle parts like Brembo Monoblock brakes and Showa suspension. Also, the Livewire will features smartphone connectivity and other features like stolen vehicle assistance and others.