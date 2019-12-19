Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles complete 15000 km road trip with Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman

Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman and the Long Way Up crew were seen somewhere in Central America about a week or 10 days ago. Roughly after 90 days after leaving the southernmost tip of Argentina, the Long Way Up has made it to Los Angeles - the final destination. The two rode Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycles about 15,000 km, perhaps answering the question if the LiveWire can be a long-distance tourer. The Long Way Up television show's journey used to be made on BMW GS motorcycles but then the duo ditched IC power to all-electric and some were not pleased. But then LiveWire looks good in its ADV avatar and considering the two arrived in LA on the same motorcycles as the ones they set off on, the electric Harleys held well.

The biggest question is how did they manage to charge. The TV show group included a pair of Rivian R1T electric pick-up trucks which would've no doubt helped them to charge. Folks at ADVPulse found out from one of the attendees who spoke with Charley who said: "charging wasn’t too bad and they often charged from locals, even off-grid locals who had only generators."

The ADVPulse report also mentions that after crossing into the US in New Mexico, Charley said charging stations were easily available and faster, and they were able to pick up the pace and do 480 km a day before which they had been averaging 192-288 km per day.

So far it is not known when the Long Way Up series will hit screens but it should be a long wait considering that their Long Way Round 115-day journey took three months to air. It was for that series when Ewan and Charley learned how to manage their BMW R1150GS motorcycle off-road on the fly.

Harley-Davidson LiveWire electric motorcycle aimed at young riders to revive sales hasn’t clicked

Harley-Davidson LiveWire, the very first electric motorcycle from the American manufacturer, was launched much as a way of reaching the younger audience to revive Harley's sloping sales in the US. But the major hurdle so far has been the price which easily renders it way more expensive than competition like Zero Motorcycles which also offer more range. This had made the LiveWire less effective for longer-distance rides, limiting its appeal among rural riders who prefer touring bikes. We'll have to wait until the early months of 2020 when the Long Way Up series should air to see if it can change people's minds.