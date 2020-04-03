Harley-Davidson likely to introduce an Indian FTR 1200 rival and new cafe racer by next year

While Harley-Davidson is readying a rival for the Indian FTR 1200, Indian Motorcycle, on the other hand, is preparing one for the Pan America.

Harley-Davidson has long had a slow period while it also grappled through a sales slump in the US. A lot of focus landed on the LiveWire in this time – Harley’s first-ever electric motorcycle which has been appreciated by many. But even so, we missed the classic Harley action with the big bikes with them big engines. The American motorcycle manufacturer now seems is planning many good things. For example, there are the Pan America and the Bronx that are expected this year. And later on, next year is expected to see two new bikes – a cafe and a flat tracker.

A leaked document from an investor presentation with the Motorcycle News has revealed images of a flat-track and a cafe-racer style motorcycle. The two are expected to share the power train with Pan America which would put them in competition against the Indian FTR 1200 and Triumph Thruxton.

The flat-track bike appears to be a re-imagining of the XR1200 flat-track racer and the second bike has a sporty vibe to it as well. They’re surely very non-traditional H-D which makes them special since it’s not the usual cruisers or baggers. The wait for the two will be long, especially since the world’s markets have slowed right down due to the coronavirus outbreak. We’ll know things are going well if the Pan America and Bronx are rolled out within this year.

Not much is known about the two at this moment expect that based on the images, they will share the engine called Revolution Max with Pan America and the Bronx. However, in what displacements is not known yet.

Also read: Indian FTR 1200 based ADV confirmed: What to expect from Harley-Davidson Pan America rival!

While Harley-Davidson is readying a rival for the Indian FTR 1200, Indian Motorcycle, on the other hand, is preparing one for the Pan America. The new ADV is likely to be powered by the same 1,203cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin DOHC engine on the FTR 1200 which makes 125 hp and 117.9 Nm. However, power and torque may be tuned to better suit adventure riding purposes.

Source: MCN

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.