Harley-Davidson joins Hero MotoCorp for India operations: Here’s how bikes, parts, accessories will be sold

As part of a licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will be developing and selling a range of premium bikes under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

There have been rumours and speculations for quite some time that after its decision to stop manufacturing bikes in India, Harley-Davidson will be joining hands with a leading Indian bike maker, Hero MotoCorp to be precise. Now, an official statement confirms the same as the American bike manufacturer has now officially tied up with the world’s biggest two-wheeler producer for India operations. The press statement says that as per a distribution agreement, Hero MotoCorp will be selling and servicing Harley-Davidson bikes along with parts & accessories and general merchandise riding gear and apparel through a chain of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealerships along with Hero MotoCorp’s existing retail network in India. The statement also reads that as part of a licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will be developing and selling a range of premium bikes under the Harley-Davidson brand name.

The aforementioned actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson’s new business strategy – The Rewire along with the company’s announcement that it made in September to change its business model in India. This arrangement is believed to be mutually beneficial for both the companies in India, as it brings together the Harley-Davidson brand with a strong distribution network and customer service of Hero MotoCorp.

With the latest announcement, Hero MotoCorp has joined Indian manufacturers like TVS and Bajaj that have already managed to strike partnerships with big foreign motorcycle brands. As Harley-Davidson bikes will now be sold and developed by Hero MotoCorp, expected these to be retailed at highly competitive price points. Moreover, the large dealership network of Hero MotoCorp will boost the presence of Harley-Davidson across the length and breadth of the country. More details in terms of what all bikes under the Harley brand name will be made by Hero MotoCorp and more should be out in the coming weeks, so keep watching this space for all the action.

