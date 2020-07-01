Harley-Davidson India holds Eastern H.O.G. Rally virtually: Launches Low Rider S

Harley-Davidson India held the 9th Eastern H.O.G. Rally by means of virtual platforms due to the coronavirus pandemic. The virtual rally, with an engagement for 5.7 lakh, also saw the launch of the Low Rider S.

By:Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:41 AM
Harley-Davidson Low Rider S priceHarley-Davidson Low Rider S

Harley-Davidson India has had to hold its Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) Rally by virtual means due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Eastern H.O.G. Rally was originally scheduled for March 2020 but had to be postponed because of the lockdown. The virtual rally involved a 60-minute live-stream on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. The rally was opened by Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson. In the hour-long virtual rally, H-D India engaged over 5.7 lakh people across social media platforms.

With these changing times, Harley-Davidson India is adapting to new ways to provide experiences to its riders and deliver upon the promise of a Harley lifestyle, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Asia Emerging Markets and India, Harley-Davidson

“Harley-Davidson has always thrived upon sharing experiential events with their riders. This virtual rally is a testament of our commitment towards celebrating the H.O.G. community and keeping our riders at the forefront of everything we do,” Rajasekharan said.

The virtual H.O.G. Rally also took the opportunity to officially launch the Low Rider S at Rs 14.69 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Available in two colour options – Vivid Black and Barracuda Silver – the Low Rider S was listed on the company website in April. Harley-Davidson also launched the Low Rider standard version earlier this year.

Also read: Harley-Davidson Low Rider S launched in India at Rs 14.69 lakh: Latest softail with all-black theme

Harley-Davidson Low Rider S is powered by a 1,868 cc Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine that makes 92 bhp at 5,020 rpm and 155 Nm, and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The Low Rider standard and S models are differentiated through the S’ all-black theme, however, it holds chrome at some areas like the exhaust tips and engine fins.

Along with the Low Rider, Harley-Davidson also launched the 2020 Fat Boy in two models. While one with the Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine is priced at Rs 18.25 lakh, the other with the 114 engine is priced at Rs 20.10 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

