Harley-Davidson to host 8th India H.O.G. Rally in Goa on 14 February: 2000 riders expected to attend

Harley-Davidson is set to kick off the eighth edition of India H.O.G. Rally in Goa from February 14-15, 2020. The largest rally on the H.O.G. Calendar is expected to see attendance from over 2000 members of the Harley community from all 31 H.O.G. chapters from across the country at the annual gathering. The event will be held at a new destination this year, Grand Hyatt Goa.

The ‘Custom Contest’ at the event will feature a display of Harley-Davidson custom motorcycles and the annual H.O.G. parade will include scores of Harleys ride together in Goa on February 15. The coveted H.O.G. awards will be yet another important highlight for H.O.G. members.

“When you purchase a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, you automatically adopt the Harley lifestyle. The Harley Owners Group perfectly embodies our brand promise of living life the Harley way. We are thrilled to be kicking off the 8th India H.O.G. Rally in Goa this year and would like to take this opportunity to thank Goa Tourism Board for their immense support,” On the occasion of the 8th edition of the India H.O.G. Rally, Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India, said.

India H.O.G. Rally will host special performances, live music concerts, tailormade experiences, and brand engagement events. While in the day, there will be on-ground activities from brands including Jeep, Havells, Cred, MRF, American Crew, and GoPro, the evening will include live performances by artists such as Bollywood singer Neha Bhasin, Anand Bhaskar Collective, Goan band Raagas 2 Riches, DJ Nasha, DJ Suketu and globally acclaimed stunt rider Arunas Aras Gibieza among other performers.

Also read: Harley-Davidson’s Bullet rival to debut in June: 338cc roadster to challenge Royal Enfield

Founded by Harley-Davidson Motor Company in 1983, the Harley Owners Group was established to offer motorcycling benefits and services to Harley-Davidson customers and fans throughout the world and to develop a close relationship between the rider, dealership and the company. The Harley Owners Group organises five marquee rallies annually, including one national and four zonal rides. In India, the H.O.G. community comprises of a 7500-strong member group.