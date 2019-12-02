Jammu and Kashmir gets its first Harley-Davidson dealership: Five bikes delivered on first day!

The American bike manufacturer Harley-Davidson has opened its first dealership in Jammu and Kashmir. The dealership is spread over 2000 sq. ft. In addition to this, there is an 1800 sq. ft. area, as a dedicated workshop. The new dealership in Jammu and Kashmir, Ridges Harley-Davidson is located at NH1A By-Pass, opposite Channi Himmat, Jammu. On the day of opening, five Harley-Davidson bikes were delivered from the newly inaugurated dealership. The list included models Fat Bob, Fourty Eight, Custom, Street Rod and Street 750.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, Managing Director, Harley-Davidson India said "Every Harley-Davidson dealership is the main touchpoint for our customers to experience the vision of pure freedom that we promise. Our new dealership too is a tangible demonstration of this spirit where the love of riding and for the open road comes alive. We are excited about our partnership with Ridges Harley-Davidson that expands our reach to ensure customers in the far north have quick and hassle-free access to the brand's services.

In other news, Harley-Davidson's first all-electric bike, the Livewire, launched in order to provide the much-needed shot-in-the-arm to the sales, developed a technical glitch with the charging mechanism. As a result of this, the production, as well as the sales of the same have been stopped. Customers, who have already purchased the Livewire, have been advised by Harley-Davidson to only charge the same at the charging point available at the authorised dealerships. Customers have been advised not to charge the bike at home.

In the internal combustion area, Harley-Davidson has big plans for the developing markets such as India, China, Brazil and the likes. In a partnership with Chinese bike manufacturer Qianjang, Harley will develop a new 338cc motorcycle, it's most affordable yet. The bike is expected to launch in China sometime by the end of 2020. India launch of the same is likely to take place sometime during the year 2021.