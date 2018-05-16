Harley-Davidson Blue Edition: World’s most expensive bike at Rs 13 crore gets gold, diamonds and see-through engine too!

Harley Davidson motorcycles are a preferred choice of custom shops and there have been numerous interesting examples across the world. However, the recently unveiled Harley-Davidson Blue Edition seems to have crossed all boundaries of exclusivity and hence, is limited to just one unit. Swiss watch and jewellery brand Bucherer joined hands with German custom bike specialist Bundnerbike to pull this one-off extravagant mod job. The creation of the Harley-Davidson Blue Edition took almost 2,500 hours and it was built by a team of eight people from Bucherer and Bundnerbike. It may be hard to believe but the donor bike for the Harley Davidson Blue Edition is the Softail S although the result looks nowhere close to the original model. Most of the elements on this customised Harley Davidson are custom made including the rims and frame.

The Harley-Davidson Blue Edition gets a transparent camshaft cover that allows you to take a look at the moving engine parts. What makes it even more interesting is the heat resistant LEDs that lit up the entire set up. This makes the Harley Davidson Blue Edition the only bike on the planet to have such illuminated engine section. The Harley Davidson Blue Edition, as the name suggests, is dedicated to the Blue series of watches from Bucherer. This is the reason why the motorcycle is drenched in blue and it gets six coats of paint that are applied using a 'secret coating' method.

Another prime highlight of the new Harley Davidson Blue Edition is that it gets a Bucherer watch enclosed inside a small glass cage. The watch is supported by a special holder made up of silicon rings that protect it from the vibrations of the engine. One of the reasons that make this motorcycle uber expensive is that parts like the levers, headlight covers, and the reservoir cap are gold plated. If even this is not enough for you, there is a 5.40-carat diamond ring called the Dizzler and it is placed on the left side of the fuel tank. Now, if even this can't satisfy you, the fork tops and the handlebar ends also get smaller Dizzler rings.

The seat on the Harley Davidson Blue Edition has been hand stitched in Switzerland and it is covered in cowhide. Now, the most important part which is pricing, the Harley-Davidson Blue Edition will set you back by USD 1.88 million that translates to a whopping Rs 12.75 crore. If you are one of the super lucky ones who can afford this ultra expensive motorcycle, you have to be really quick before that single unit gets sold out.

Meanwhile, we gaze at this beauty for some more time as doing so will cost nothing!