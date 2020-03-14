Harley-Davidson bikes to get Android Auto starting 2021: First bike maker to offer this feature!

All thanks to Android Auto, the rider will be able to access Google Maps navigation and will also get voice assistant for calls and messages. Moreover, the rider can also stream music with the help of this feature.

Harley-Davidson recently collaborated with Google, all thanks to which the company’s 2021 models will come with Android Auto compatibility. In order to be precise, the company’s touring models will come with Android Auto to offer better convenience to the customers. With this, Harley-Davidson will be the first manufacturer to offer the said feature on a motorcycle. The new models that will support Android Auto will come with Boom Box GTS infotainment system. Apart from this, Harley-Davidson also plans to make Android Auto available in the existing models through a software update with existing Boom.

Starting the year 2021, all Harley-Davidson bikes that are equipped with its Boom! Box GTS infotainment system will get Android Auto. All thanks to this feature, the rider will be able to access Google Maps navigation and will also get voice assistant for calls and messages. Moreover, the rider can also stream music with the help of this feature. Once Android Auto is in place, Harley-Davidson riders will be able to access smartphone apps through the Boom! Box GTS and all you need is a USB cable to access your media, communication and navigation apps.

Android Auto service is currently available in 36 countries while Google Assistant on Android Auto is available in countries like Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, South Korea, United Kingdom, and United States. Harley-Davidson owners will also be able to update existing Boom! Box GTS infotainment system software to enable Android Auto via a USB update.

Moreover, you can also get it done through an authorized Harley-Davidson dealer. The Boom! Box GTS system also is available as an accessory that can be installed on Harley-Davidson Touring, Trike and CVO models that were launched after 2014 that got originally equipped with the Boom! Box 6.5GT system.

