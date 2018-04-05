Harley-Davidson bikes get expensive by upto Rs 86,000: Check out the new prices of each Harley in India

Harley Davidson India has silently hiked the prices across its model range starting 1st April. The dealer source of Express Drives has revealed that the price hike has been implemented in the range of Rs 8000 to Rs 86,000. The company has increased the prices of its CKD (Completely Knocked Down) models in India. The price hike is a result of the Government of India's decision to hike the custom duty on CKD products from 10 to 15 percent. The most affordable Harley Davidson Street 750 has received the minimum price hike and it now gets dearer by Rs 8,000. The best selling Harley Davidson will now set you back by Rs 5.25 lakh in India. On the other hand, the Harley Davidson 1200 Custom has witnessed the maximum hike and it is now costlier by Rs 86,000. Having said that, the price of the motorcycle now stands at Rs 10.65 lakh.

Watch our Harley-Davidson Street Rod video review here:

That said, the price of the Harley-Davidson motorcycles have been increased in India by up to 8 percent. The price of the Harley Davidson Softail Deluxe has been increased in India by Rs 70,000. Hence, the price of the said model is now Rs 19.71 lakh as against its previous price tag of Rs 19.01 lakh. Talking of the Low Rider, the motorcycle has seen a price hike of Rs 60,000 as its new price stands at Rs 13.59 lakh as against its previous figure of Rs 12.99 lakh.

Check out the new prices of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India and the price difference in this price list:

Model name Previous Price New Price Difference Harley-Davidson Street 750 Rs 5,17,000 Rs 5,25,000 Rs 8,000 Harley-Davidson Street Rod Rs 6,08,000 Rs 6,45,000 Rs 37,000 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight Rs 10,01,000 Rs 10,50,000 Rs 49,000 Harley-Davidson Iron 883 Rs 8,72,000 Rs 9,23,000 Rs 51,000 Harley-Davidson Street Bob Rs 12,01,000 Rs 12,59,000 Rs 58,000 Harley-Davidson Fat Bob Rs 14,01,000 Rs 14,59,000 Rs 58,000 Harley-Davidson Low Rider Rs 12,99,000 Rs 13,59,000 Rs 60,000 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Rs 17,51,000 Rs 18,11,000 Rs 60,000 Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe Rs 17,99,000 Rs 18,65,000 Rs 66,000 Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Rs 19,01,000 Rs 19,71,000 Rs 70,000 Harley-Davidson Roadster Rs 10,22,000 Rs 10,99,000 Rs 77,000 Harley-Davidson 1200 Custom Rs 9,79,000 Rs 10,65,000 Rs 86,000

On the other hand, the Harley-Davidson CBU models have seen a price dip a few weeks back. This is due to the Government's decision of slashing the custom duties on CBU models from 75 to 50 percent. The price of the four models got slashed by upto Rs 3.73 lakh. The biggest benefit is being offered on the Harley Davidson CVO Limited while the Road Glide Special offers the minimum price benefits of Rs 2.62 lakh. It is not just Harley-Davidson but other manufacturers too that have revised the prices of their products in the last few days after the Government changed the rate on the custom duties. Expect an official announcement from Harley-Davidson India soon.