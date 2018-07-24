Harley Davidson Battle of Kings begins in India: What makes this custom bike competition so special!

In the world of Harley-Davidsons and HOGs, you don’t just buy a Harley straight off the rack put it on the street and ride it. That would be tantamount to sacrilege, you see, you can’t really call yourself a Harley owner unless you build your Harley yourself. The more work done on your bike equals more props for you from your HOG brothers on the road. This applies to Harley dealers too, dealership street cred comes along with how cool the custom bikes that come out of your dealerships are. In fact, to further the cause, Harley Davidson will put 10 dealerships in a competition to battle it out for Countrywide honours based on their uniquely designed custom bikes. The competition which has been christened the Battle of Kings 2018 will see participation from across the country, each bike will be repping for a different state.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The rules for the competition are simple, each dealership will be given one Harley-Davidson Street 750 or a Street Rod as the starting point, each build should be complete without spending a dime more than the Rs 5 lakh budget. Each bike built will be required to reflect the theme 115 years of Harley Davidson. Once the builds are done, each of the bikes will be put through a public voting process which has begun on the 24th of July 2018. The final winner of the Battle of Kings’ India challenge will be announced on a Harley-Davidson microsite.

Peter MacKenzie, MD, Harley-Davidson India said, "The theme of the Battle of the Kings 2018 edition reflects 115 years of Harley-Davidson. Showcasing the talent and enthusiasm of the dealership staff, the contest also demonstrates the brand’s ideals of individuality, freedom and expression while providing inspiration for our customers.

The Battle of the Kings is not a new event for Harley Davidson and has a reputation for creating some of the sickest custom Harley’s in the world. The contest involves 250 dealers from across the world to compete against each other. A panel of judges will then pick a finalist from each region and the finalists will be sent for EICMA 2018 motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The overall winner will be declared at EICMA 2018.