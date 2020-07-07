Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: The Mahi Bike Garage has Rs 35 lakh Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350s & more!

MS Dhoni turns 39 today and what better way to celebrate his birthday than to have a look at his amazing bike collection that can put anyone into envy. 'Captain Cool' owns some of the equally cool bikes on the planet and here we list some of those. Let us know which one of these you dream to buy!

MS Dhoni has been one of the most successful captains in the history of the Indian captain. Captain Cool has managed to get a world cup for the team in all three formats of the game and in fact, is the first and only captain to win all ICC limited-over trophies. Also, how can one forget his memorable shot that went for a six over long-on after which India lifted the World Cup in One Day Internationals after 28 years. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently away from cricket and is spending quality time with his family at his farmhouse in Ranchi. Dhoni was slated to make a comeback after 2019 World Cup in this year’s IPL but the tournament has been postponed with the Covid-19 pandemic. The skipper turns 39 today and in typical Express Drives tradition, here we take a look at what all bikes MS Dhoni has in his muti crore garage. Caution, these might make you burn in envy!

Kawasaki Ninja H2

MS Dhoni is the first-ever owner of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 in India that is clearly not everyone’s cup of tea with its staggering price tag of Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom). On multiple occasions, Dhoni was seen riding his Ninja H2 especially in his hometown Ranchi. The supercharged supersport is powered by a 998cc, inline four-cylinder engine that is good for developing peak power and torque outputs of 228 hp and 142 Nm. Transmission is a MotoGP inspired six-speed unit.

Confederate Hellcat X132

The Confederate Hellcat X132 is another example of one fine two-wheeled machinery in the MSD bike garage. The bike reportedly cost him Rs 27 lakh at the time of purchase and still remains one of the most exotic and rare bikes one can buy on the planet, being a very limited production run model. Captain Cool has even taken this bike to one of the track days at BIC (Buddh International Circuit) in Greater Noida. The Hellcat draws power from a 2.2L V-Twin engine that produces 130 hp of power and an astonishing 200 Nm of torque.

Image source: Team-BHP

Yamaha RD350

The famed Yamaha RD350 is believed to be one of the first motorcycles owned by MS Dhoni. Also, some reports even claim that Mahi has not one, not two but as many as six RD350s parked in his garage. A few days back, during the lockdown, MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva Dhoni was seen revving his dad’s RD 350 in joy. The video was uploaded on Ziva Singh Dhoni’s Instagram account that is managed by MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi and has got over 16 lakh views till now.

Image source: Orissa Post

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

Looks like MS Dhoni has a good taste in motorcycles which is why he has everything parked in his garage from supersports to vintage bikes and cruisers. A few months back, a video went viral on Twitter in which one could see Mahi’s Fat Boy parked at his farmhouse in Ranchi. The Harley-Davidson Fat Boy is powered by a 1,690 cc air-cooled, V-Twin engine that produces 77 hp of power along with 132 Nm of torque and has a six-speed transmission.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R

Another high end supersport that MS Dhoni owns is the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R. However, instead of the traditional green colour for this Kwacker, Dhoni chose the rather meaner and aggressive looking Black shade. Ths bike is with him for reportedly a decade now and a few days back, his wife Sakshi shared a picture on Twitter in which one can see numerous bikes including the ZX-14R as well. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R is fitted with a 1,441 cc, four-cylinder engine that generates 200 hp of power and can hit a top speed of 300 kmph.

