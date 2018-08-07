Gul Panag has a special message for ‘cool’ bikers: Here’s what Bollywood actor has to say

If you don't like wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle and still think it is cool, Gul Panag has a message for you. The actress has urged people to not ride motorcycles without a helmet even if it is for a short distance. The 39-year-old actor said this through a tweet in which she described that she dreamt of being in jail for not wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle. Gul Panag said that one should always wear a helmet no matter how short the distance is. She also added that a helmet should not be carried on the arm for the simple reason that it is a helmet and not a handbag. Gul Panag, who is also a licensed pilot further said that one should not get into the temptation of not wearing a helmet and not think that by wearing a helmet, he or she would not look cool or the hair will get spoilt.

Dreamt that I was in jail. For riding without a helmet ????

As good a reminder as any - NEVER, EVER RIDE WITHOUT A HELMET. No matter how short the distance. No matter how strong the temptation ( to not get 'helmet hair', to look 'cool' ,etc). pic.twitter.com/3ChzsU9GRp — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 7, 2018

Gul Panag has been associated with motorcycles for a long time. In fact, Gul Panag's first love can also be said a motorcycle. Her husband Rishi made his entry on a Royal Enfield and Gul was sitting next to him in a sidecar on their wedding. This pretty much sums up how much the actress is in love with motorcycles. Gul Panag has been riding since she was 17 years old and the first bike that she rode was a Royal Enfield.

Gul Panag has a Triumph Bonneville Bobber and a Bonneville T120 in her garage and she had earlier revealed that the Victory Hammer is her all-time favourite. Gul has also made appearances in multiple Triumph Motorcycle events and is closely associated with the brand. Gul Panag appeared last time on the silver screen in the year 2015 in her film "Ab Tak Chhappan 2". Stay tuned for more updates!