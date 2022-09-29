GT Force launches Soul Vegas and Drive Pro e-scooters

Electric scooter start-up, GT Force, has launched two low-speed e-scooters in India called the GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro, priced at Rs 47,370 onwards.

GT Force, an electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has launched two new low-speed electric scooters named GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro, priced at Rs 47,370 and Rs 67,208. The scooters are available either with a lead-acid battery or lithium-ion packs.

Both scooters are designed for short-distance travel and the GT Soul Vegas gets a 60V 28Ah lead-acid battery that has a range of ~60 km, while the 60V 26Ah lithium-ion battery offers a range of ~65 km. The lead-acid battery takes around 8 hours to charge fully and the lithium-ion battery pack takes 5 hours, as per company claims.

The GT Soul Vegas weighs 95 kg (lead-acid) and 88 kg (lithium-ion), and has a load carrying capacity of 150 kg, with a ground clearance of 170 mm. The scooter features an anti-theft alarm, reverse mode, cruise control system, ignition lock start, telescopic front suspension, and dual tube rear suspension, while it will be offered in three exterior colours: Glossy Red, Grey and Orange.

Coming to the GT Drive Pro, the e-scooter gets a 48V 28Ah lead-acid battery or a 48V 26Ah lithium-ion pack that offers the same range as the GT Soul Vegas. Recharge time is similar as well. The GT Drive Pro gets similar features as the GT Soul Vegas, while it weighs 85 kg and can carry a load of 140 kg. The GT Drive Pro is available in four exterior shades that include White, Blue, Red, and Chocolate.

The manufacturer offers 18 months warranty on the motor, one year warranty for the lead-acid battery and three years warranty on the lithium-ion pack for both models of the scooter.