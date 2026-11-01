GST 2.0 stifles growth of 350cc and bigger bikes

SIAM sales data for April-September FY27 reveals that the 40% GST slab led to a drop in 350cc-plus motorcycle sales, driving a massive 41% volume boost in sub-350cc bikes as brands re-engineered platforms.

When GST 2.0 took effect in September last year, placing motorcycles with engines above 350cc into the highest 40% tax bracket while lowering sub-350cc bikes to 18%, the premium motorcycle segment braced for a structural realignment. Eight months into the new tax regime, as previously analysed by FE in May, manufacturers were faced with a dilemma: either downsize engines or brace for sales losses.

Now, the April-September FY27 sales data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) confirms that the higher tax slab has put significant pressure on 350cc and bigger motorcycles.

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For instance, the 350-500cc category experienced a steep drop of 41% during the period, with sales sliding from 68,510 units to 40,541 units. Similarly, the 500-800cc bracket saw a 20% drop, from 28,823 units to 23,114 units. In stark contrast, the tax-friendly 250-350cc segment registered a massive 41% surge in volumes, with sales rising from 500,419 units to 703,329 units — even outpacing the growth of the overall motorcycle market, which grew by a modest 10% during the same period from 6,273,944 units to 6,928,700 units.

Automotive analysts said that the sub-350cc bracket benefited as a lot of buyers looking for bikes slightly above the 350cc segment — models such as Royal Enfield Guerrilla and Himalayan, as well as the Harley-Davidson X440 platform — downshifted to avoid the steep hit of the 40% GST slab on final on-road pricing, insurance premiums, and loan EMIs.

But the sub-350cc bracket got a massive boost thanks to Bajaj Auto’s engineering realignment. Bajaj — which also sells brands like KTM and Triumph in India, as well as its own Pulsar and Dominar range — successfully offset the GST impact by reducing the displacement of the Pulsar NS400Z and Dominar 400 from the original 373cc capacity down to 349cc, protecting both its flagship nameplates from tax penalty. Similarly, it re-engineered the engine platforms across the Triumph 400 range (down from 398cc to 349cc) and the KTM 390 series (down from 399cc to 349cc).

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“Bajaj successfully sidestepped the 40% tax penalty while retaining the performance, styling, and power delivery that buyers expect from these premium brands,” an industry analyst said. “By positioning these key platforms right at 349cc, they created a sweet spot that safeguards manufacturer margins and price points.”

He added that the movement towards sub-350cc platforms may be spreading across the industry. “Industry speculation is that Hero MotoCorp, in collaboration with Harley-Davidson, is also exploring a downsized sub-350cc engine derivative based on the 440cc platform currently powering the Harley-Davidson X440 and X440T motorcycles. If brought to production, such a platform would give the joint venture a boost to successfully compete in the high-volume premium motorcycle market without incurring a 40% tax penalty,” he said.