GST 2.0 effect: Triumph 350cc motorcycles launching in April 2026, Check expected models and prices

For enthusiasts eyeing the current 400cc Triumph models, the April 2026 timeline offers a choice – purchase now for the higher performance or wait for the tax-optimised 350cc versions with potentially lower on-road costs.

With the GST 2.0 tax slabs in effect, Triumph Motorcycles is set to expand its made-in-India portfolio with a new range of 350cc motorcycles. The British manufacturer has launches scheduled for April 2026, as confirmed directly by Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Auto – Triumph’s manufacturing and development partner in India. Triumph’s smallest capacity engines in India so far have been the 400cc platform that spawned models like the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X.

The upcoming Triumph models represent a strategic downsizing of Triumph’s popular entry-level lineup, currently powered by a 399cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. By reducing the bore and retaining the same stroke, the new engine will displace just under 350cc, thus qualifying for a lower 18% GST rate instead of the 40% slab applied to engines above 350cc. This tax advantage is expected to enable more competitive pricing compared to the existing Speed 400, Scrambler 400, and Speed T4.

The 350cc platform will underpin key models in Triumph’s India-made range, including likely variants such as the Speed 350, Scrambler 350X, and Speed T4 350 (with possible inclusions like a Thruxton-inspired model). Power is projected to drop by 3-5hp, which is a proportional amount from the current figures – around 40hp and 37.5Nm in most 400cc models. Industry insiders hint that the bikes will retain core design, styling, and premium features from the 400cc range.

Triumph’s strategic shift for competitiveness

The move aligns with Bajaj Auto’s broader portfolio reshaping to leverage favourable tax structures, a strategy which is also being applied to KTM’s 390cc models. By positioning these bikes in the sub-350cc segment, Triumph aims to broaden its reach in India’s premium mid-capacity motorcycle market, where it will compete more aggressively against established players like Royal Enfield’s 350cc model range and other neo-retro offerings from Honda and Classic Legends.

Industry observers expect the new range to attract buyers seeking Triumph’s signature British styling, build quality, and refinement at a more accessible price point, potentially starting around Rs 2.2 lakh for the base model. Bajaj Auto and Triumph are yet to reveal anything officially.

Will Triumph 350cc models challenge Royal Enfield’s dominance?

For enthusiasts eyeing the current 400cc Triumph models, the April 2026 timeline offers a choice – purchase now for the higher performance or wait for the tax-optimised 350cc versions with potentially lower on-road costs. The downsized engines are described as “ready for market,” indicating development is complete, and production ramp-up is underway at Bajaj’s facilities.

What remains to be seen is how the new 350cc engine platform helps Triumph’s ambitions of taking on Royal Enfield’s popular 350cc model range – one that dominates the sub-400cc category in terms of sales. The J-series 349cc engine platform powers popular models like the Classic 350, Hunter 350, Bullet 350, Meteor 350 and the Goan Classic 350. Triumph’s 350cc models are expected to take on these popular models from Royal Enfield and put up better competition in this premium category.