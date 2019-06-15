Greaves Cotton to set up 100 charging station across India

Representational ImageAfter the launch of its first heavyweight electric scooter in India last month, Engine maker Greaves Cotton Ltd. has announced that it is going to set up a total of 100 charging stations for two-wheelers across India. The company has announced that it is going to deploy these two-wheeler electric charging stations within the next three months. This announcement from Greaves Cotton comes at a time when the Government pushes for more electric vehicles in order to combat the rising pollution levels.

The current central Government, lead by Prime Ministry Narendra Modi has set a target under which it plans to make electric vehicles constitute a total of 30 per cent of the total sales of two-wheelers and cars in India by the year 2030. At the moment, the sales of electric vehicles in India stands at less than 1 per cent of the total.

Greaves Cotton President Vijay Kumar told the reporters in Bengaluru that the company is aiming at setting up 5,000 electric charging outlets in India eventually. The company, which is 160 years old, brought a majority stake in the electric scooter manufacturer Ampere Vehicles last year. The company now competes with the likes of Ather energy, Hero Electric and Okinawa in the electric two-wheeler space in India.

In the month of February this year, the Indian Government had proposed incentives as part of its efforts to encourage higher sales of electric vehicles, has said it hopes to electrify all new vehicles by 2030. Greaves Cotton Chief Executive Officer Nagesh Basavanhalli said that the company sees medium, as well as long-term benefits from this shift in policy.