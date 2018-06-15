Great time to buy your dream Harley-Davidson Bike! Benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on India prices

Harley-Davidson was the first brand to officially introduce Indians to the so called ' big motorcycles' and they've been going quite strongly since then. In the last few years though, competition from European and Japanese brands has grown substantially in India. The likes of Triumph, Ducati, BMW Motorrad, Suzuki, Yamaha, Honda and Kawsaki have been launching motorcycles across body and price segments. Indian Motorcycle fro the USA too is performing well in India, considering its entirely CBU operations. As a result, the consumer today has a wide spectrum of choices and that means the companies have to find ways of enticing a buyer to choose their product from a plethora of bikes overlapping each other in terms of prices. An age-old but still effective way to achieve this is by offering discounts and benefits. Harley-Davidson is offering some spectacular deals right now and we believe that if you've always dreamed of owning one, right now seems to be a great time.

A visit to the official website of Harley-Davidson reveals that the company is presently offering major benefits on three models – Street 750, Street Rod and the Roadster. The offers on all three of these bikes are very different so we've simplified it for you here.

Street 750

The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is presently being offered with low EMI interest rates of 3.49%. While the conditions for availing this interest rate haven't been mentioned, the figure is quite significantly less than usual and will help you save a substantial amount of money over the period of loan repayment.

Street Rod

The Street Rod is essentially a Street 750 but with a sportier riding position and a bit more power. The motorcycle also gets improved brakes, which is a big improvement over the riding experience of the Street 750. The Street Rod is being sold with some attractive benefits such as free engine guard, zero depreciation insurance and registration. The total monetary benefit of these benefits amounts to Rs 48,615 according to Harley-Davidson. With this offer, a large part of the additional cost of the Street Rod over the Street 750 is offset, making for a good buy.

Roadster

If an old-school Harley-Davidson under rs 10 lakh is what charms you then the Roadster fits the bill. Unlike the new series of engine in the Street 750 and the Street Rod, the Roadster has all the character that Harley-Davidson is known for. Yes, it also has the 'potato, potato' sound that is unique to Harley-Davidson motorcycles. The company is presently offering mouth-watering benefits of upto Rs 1.5 lakh on this model. The best part is that you get free Screamin Eagle mufflers so your aural satisfaction levels are going to be much higher than the standard model. Other benefits include free engine guard, free first service, complimentary first year insurance and registration. You'll also get a store credit voucher, which can be redeemed at the store for merchandise.