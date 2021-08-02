Grand American touring on a BMW R18: New Transcontinental & R18B unveiled

BMW R18 Transcontinental and R18 B are powered by BMW's most powerful boxer engine on a series production bike – a 1,802cc 2-cylinder flat twin engine that generates an output of 91 hp at 4,750 rpm

BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off two new renditions of the R18, solidifying their interest in the Grand American Touring segment. ‘The Big Boxer’ now has a Grand American Tourer version called the Transcontinental and also a Bagger for highway cruising.

The German motorcycle manufacturer states that R 18 Transcontinental will be ideal for travelling and long-distance rides in American riding style – both for riding solo and with a pillion and luggage. The R 18 B, on the other hand, is designed as a “rider’s machine”.

Special features of the new R 18 Transcontinental include:

Front fairing with high wind shield, wind deflector and flaps. Cockpit with four analogue round instruments and 10.25 inch TFT colour display, additional headlamp, Marshall sound system, engine protection bars, cases, top case, seat heating, chrome trim and an engine in Silver metallic.

In contrast, the new R 18 B does without a top case and, in the style of a “bagger”, offers a low windshield, a slimmer seat and a matt black metallic engine among other things.

The two are powered by BMW’s most powerful boxer engine on a series production bike – a 1,802cc 2-cylinder flat twin engine that generates an output of 91 hp at 4,750 rpm and in the 2,000 to 4,000 rpm range, it delivers more than 150 Nm of torque at all times.

The R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B are equipped as standard with DCC electronic cruise control (Dynamic Cruise Control). DCC automatically regulates the riding speed set by the rider. Dynamic means that the pre-selected speed is kept constant even when riding downhill.

Active Cruise Control (ACC) allows gliding with distance control – without the rider having to adjust the speed to the vehicle in front. With the aid of radar sensors integrated into the front fairing, the motorcycle is either accelerated automatically to adjust the speed or the new, standard full integral braking system is applied for deceleration purposes, depending on the situation on the road.

The new R 18 Transcontinental and R 18 B also feature the three riding modes “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock” as standard, which is unusual in this segment. The standard equipment also includes ASC (Automatic Stability Control).

The two as standard feature a sound system developed in collaboration with the British manufacturer Marshall, featuring 2-way speakers integrated into the front of the fairing.

