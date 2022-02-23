GP colours for the Scalpel: KTM 2022 890 Duke GP rolled out

For 2022, the 2022 KTM 890 Duke GP joins the Duke line-up as a visual alternative complete with a new passenger seat cover, and ‘R’ style orange wheels.

The 2022 KTM 890 Duke GP has been launched with a GP treatment lending it a more performance-oriented appeal. The cosmetic updates include GP-derived livery and continues to wear a loud KTM orange palette. It makes use of the LC8c parallel twin engine that makes 115 hp and 92 Nm. The 890 Duke GP boasts an aggressive stance with typical KTM design highlights and compact proportions.

Nicknamed the Scalpel for its sharp and precise handling capabilities, the 890 Duke GP uses high quality WP APEX suspension at each end. On the electronics front, it boasts one of the most advanced and complete packages in the midrange segment, including Cornering MTC with a 6D lean angle sensor that not only detects the side-to-side and forward-backward pitch, but also drift positioning.

There is a usual selection of ride modes – Rain, Street, Sport, and optional Track mode – and the rider can also individually tailor traction control, anti-wheelie control, and throttle control. Besides theses, there are the usual Cornering ABS, Supermoto ABS, a full-colour TFT display and LED lighting.

KTM will be offering specially-developed KTM PowerParts for it, plus a selected range of KTM PowerWear. The 2022 KTM 890 Duke GP will arrive on authorised KTM dealer floors from March 2022 onwards in international markets.