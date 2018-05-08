Government cracks down on illegal aftermarket parts: An illegal exhaust or pressure horn, could land you in more trouble than you think !

The government will now urge law enforcement agencies to crackdown on vehicles with uncertified, and sometimes illegal parts with special focus being kept on motorcycles with loud exhausts (sometimes that’s all they do) and pressure horns. The likes of which are not only a contributor to noise pollution, but are also a plain-faced nuisance. I’m talking especially about you lot with the bullet exhausts that go off like a rifle from time to time without any quantifiable reason or provocation. The transport ministry has already asked he association of automotive component manufacturers to provide the harmonised system (HS) codes of vehicle parts. This practise will help ensure that even imported parts comply with Indian standards.

Royal Enfield illegal exhausts crushed under road roller by Bengaluru Police an unnecessary spectacle: Reasons why we think so

From a perspective of laws, the crackdown will make use of section 190 of the Motor Vehicle Act which says that Any person who drives or causes or allows to be driven, in any public place a motor vehicle, which violates the standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution, shall be punishable for the first offence with a fine of Rs 1,000 and for any second or subsequent offence with a fine of Rs 2,000.” Even ministry officials have been quoted say that unapproved exhaust, horns or even unapproved safety fitments like bull-bars will be the focus of this crack down.

Incase you are wondering, vehicles should not produce sound higher than 80 decibel, but most modified exhaust with mis-managed sound levels, have been tested to have noise levels above 100 dbs. In recent times, Gurgaon police have arrested an offender who had fitted an exhaust which focused on the backfire sound that it created, the bikes was seized as well. Government agencies are working on a proposal that will regulate the aftermarket parts industry to ensure that all modified aftermarket parts will be up to government specifications. Until then if you do have any of the above mentioned illegal modifications on your vehicle, we suggest that they be reverted to factory stock with deliberation.