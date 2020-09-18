Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

BMW R18 cruiser gets a massive 1,802cc, air and oil-cooled engine that is the largest boxer engine ever produced by the German manufacturer. Apart from the mechanical highlight ofcourse, the exposed drive shaft comes across as a major visual delight.

Let’s admit it – Cruisers in general, are often good looking! And then there are some you can’t take your eyes off from! The drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 is certainly one such example. The awaited cruiser is set to be launched in India tomorrow. The key highlight of the BMW R18 is its appealing visuals and one can indeed look at it all day long. The R18 cruiser by BMW gets a massive 1,802cc, air and oil-cooled engine that is the largest boxer engine ever produced by the German manufacturer. Apart from the mechanical highlight of course, the exposed drive shaft comes across as a big visual treat. The engine comes with three riding modes namely Rain, Rock and Roll. BMW R18 will come with a wide range of customisation options to choose from. That said, buyers of the R18 can change the look of their bike the way they want as they can choose from numerous accessories like custom made seats, handlebars, exhausts and more.

Now coming to the electronics, the BMW R18 gets bits like a switchable automatic stability control (ASC) and engine drag torque control. Moreover, the bike comes with a reverse gear to help you manage it better in tight parking spaces. Like in the international markets, BMW Motorrad will most likely offer the R18 in two trims in India namely Standard and First Edition. The latter gets additional chrome along with some premium visual elements. Moreover, the First Edition also gets some added features like hill-start assist, heated grips and cornering headlights.

Coming to the expected price, the BMW R18 will hopefully be launched at a price of close to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel. Let us know your thoughts on the BMW R18. Find it attractive much?

