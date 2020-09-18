Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

BMW R18 cruiser gets a massive 1,802cc, air and oil-cooled engine that is the largest boxer engine ever produced by the German manufacturer. Apart from the mechanical highlight ofcourse, the exposed drive shaft comes across as a major visual delight. 

By:Updated: Sep 18, 2020 6:36 PM

 

Let’s admit it – Cruisers in general, are often good looking! And then there are some you can’t take your eyes off from! The drop-dead gorgeous BMW R18 is certainly one such example. The awaited cruiser is set to be launched in India tomorrow. The key highlight of the BMW R18 is its appealing visuals and one can indeed look at it all day long. The R18 cruiser by BMW gets a massive 1,802cc, air and oil-cooled engine that is the largest boxer engine ever produced by the German manufacturer. Apart from the mechanical highlight of course, the exposed drive shaft comes across as a big visual treat. The engine comes with three riding modes namely Rain, Rock and Roll. BMW R18 will come with a wide range of customisation options to choose from. That said, buyers of the R18 can change the look of their bike the way they want as they can choose from numerous accessories like custom made seats, handlebars, exhausts and more.

Now coming to the electronics, the BMW R18 gets bits like a switchable automatic stability control (ASC) and engine drag torque control. Moreover, the bike comes with a reverse gear to help you manage it better in tight parking spaces. Like in the international markets, BMW Motorrad will most likely offer the R18 in two trims in India namely Standard and First Edition. The latter gets additional chrome along with some premium visual elements. Moreover, the First Edition also gets some added features like hill-start assist, heated grips and cornering headlights.

Coming to the expected price, the BMW R18 will hopefully be launched at a price of close to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel. Let us know your thoughts on the BMW R18. Find it attractive much?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price