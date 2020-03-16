Goodbye Suzuki Hayabusa! The sun sets on the legendary ‘Dhoom’ bike

The Hayabusa hasn't met the Euro-IV emission norms, however, it was on sale in India as it still managed to comply with the BS4 emission norms.

Yes, Suzuki Hayabusa has been retired from the Indian market which means you can’t buy it anymore. This marks the end of the legendary ‘Dhoom’ bike for the country. The 1340cc sports tourer got immensely popular after the release of the said Bollywood blockbuster. Soon, the Busa became the dream bike of the masses and a bedroom poster for the youngsters. A few weeks back, Suzuki had launched the new 2020 edition of the Suzuki Hayabusa with some cosmetic updates. The idea was to clear the BS4 stock and offer the last few units of the bike to the customers with a premium touch.

With BS6 emission norms set to kick in starting April 2020, while manufacturers have been updating their products to comply with the new standards, sadly, this is not the case with the Hayabusa. The Hayabusa hasn’t met the Euro-IV emission norms, however, it was on sale in India as it still managed to comply with the lesser stringent BS4 emission norms. The 2020 model made the same power and torque outputs as its predecessor at 195hp and 155Nm.

The last units of the Suzuki Hayabusa received two new colour options along with a new visual makeover for the front brake caliper. The price of the 2020 Suzuki Hayabusa remained unchanged at Rs 13.75 lakh (ex-showroom). While it is the end of the road for the famed Suzuki Hayabusa for now, you will certainly don’t need to disappoint.

Suzuki does not aim to end the Hayabusa moniker altogether and a new generation version is already in the making. Expect that to make a public appearance at the EICMA 2020 that will take place towards the end of this year. While we are a bit teary-eyed on the demise of India’s darling big bike, tell us what do you think?

