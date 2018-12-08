Goodbye Suzuki Hayabusa! Glorious 20-year long journey of the iconic ‘Dhoom’ bike comes to an end

Suzuki Hayabusa, well that's the name that gave most of us motorcycling goals in India, especially after the release of the blockbuster 'Dhoom'. The motorcycle is not just one of the fastest production bikes the world has ever got but it also is the first mass production motorcycle to breach the 300 kmph barrier. For this reason and numerous more, the Hayabusa almost instantly rose to fame and became an icon. First unveiled in the year 1999, sadly the 20-year long journey of this iconic supersport is now coming to an end. Unable to meet the Euro-IV emission norms, the Hayabusa will not be on sale starting January 2019 and selling it would be illegal in Europe after the said timeline. The bike does not comply with the stringent emission norms along with some other rules introduced under EU Regulation 168/2013 that came into effect in January 2016. Manufacturers were allowed to sell a fixed number of non-Euro-IV compliant models for an additional two years i.e. until December 31st, 2018. Having said that, this will be the last month when the Hayabusa would be on sale.

Reports on the internet suggest that Japan has already stopped the production of the Busa and the bike will be on sale in India and the United States till stocks last. Having said that, if you have been planning to buy the iconic Hayabusa, this can be your last chance to grab a unit. Now the big question stands - What's next? Well, Suzuki is currently working on the next generation Hayabusa that will come with multiple technological upgrades. If rumours are to be believed, the new model will come with a bigger displacement engine along with the inclusion of a supercharger or turbocharger.

More on the rebirth of Hayabusa soon, so stay tuned with us! Meanwhile, what is your first memory of the Suzuki Hayabusa? Let us know in the comments section below.