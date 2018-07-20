Good news! New Kawasaki Ninja 300 cheaper by Rs 62000, gets ABS – price and all details

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is one of the many motorcycles the assembly of which is being localised. Now, this is properly a good news for Kawi fans since made-in-India motorcycles will be substantially cheaper than before. Especially since price tags used to be a huge problem with Kawasaki bikes, this move will be more than welcome by fans. The latest addition to Kawasaki's made-in-India fleet of motorcycles is the new Ninja 300, now better equipped with the same parallel twin magic and a smaller price tag.

So, what's new in the new Kawasaki Ninja 300? For starters, it is now equipped with ABS (anti-lock braking system), which had been missing from the motorcycle for years now. Along with this, it has an assist & slipper clutch. The overall styling with the new paint job and graphics makes gives the new Ninja 300 an appeal more similar to its elder sibling.

Now the all-new Ninja 300 ABS is available in two colour options namely lime green/ebony and candy plasma blue. The price of the all-new Ninja 300 with ABS is Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is considerably lower than the older version that retailed at Rs 3.6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Customers going for pre-booking will be given three years of warranty on the all-new Ninja 300 ABS. This offer is only be extended only for a limited time offer. The bookings are open and customers can visit their nearest showroom for the same.

The new Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296cc, parallel twin, 4-stroke, fuel injected, liquid-cooled engine that produces 38.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm and is paired with a six-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch. It gets a 290 mm petal disc up front and a 220 mm one at the rear.

“As per Kawasaki’s product portfolio Ninja 300 is entry level sports bike. We have observed that customers start with Ninja 300 and then upgrade to the next class. Therefore, Ninja 300 happens to be our bestselling product in India because of affordable price,” Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors, said.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 is the brand's entry-level sports motorcycle and is popular with first-time sportsbike buyers. With more and more localistaion of operations in India, Kawasaki can hope for a more stable footing in the country.