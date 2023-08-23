Godawari launches first electric scooter named Eblu Feo at Rs 99,999

Godawari claims to operate 50 dealerships across the country currently with an aim to establish 100 dealers by the end of this fiscal.

Godawari Electric Motors forayed into the electric two-wheeler space by launching its first battery-powered scooter named Eblu Feo. Available in a single variant, the e-scooter is priced at Rs 99,999 (ex-showroom). Pre-bookings for the electric scooter began on August 15 whereas deliveries are slated to commence today onwards.

The company currently retails the Eblu Rozee (EV three-wheeler- L5M), Eblu Spin and Eblu Thrill (e-bicycle) range of cycles in the country. Godavari is offering a 3 years or 30,000 km warranty (whichever comes first).

Commenting at the launch, Hyder Khan, CEO, Godawari Electric Motors, said, “Eblu Feo has been designed from scratch at the company’s Raipur facility and features a timeless design and focuses on offering superior comfort. It is specifically aimed to be a family-oriented scooter with a blend of performance and safety with great value for money price.”

Godawari Eblu Feo: Design & Features

Contrary to its quirky name, Eblu Feo gets a simple and conventional design of a contemporary scooter with a few retro elements like a round headlamp. It gets a long, ergonomically designed seat. The scooter can be had in five colour options namely Cyan Blue, Wine Red, Jet Black, Tele grey, Traffic White.

Practicality of Eblu Feo is strong since it offers a sizable storage space along with a wide floorboard spacious enough to carry a gas cylinder. Further, ground clearance stands at a decent 170mm.

In terms of features, Eblu Feo is equipped with an AHO LED headlamp, LED taillamps, a side stand sensor, Bluetooth connectivity for navigation, reverse indicator, a mobile charging port, and a 7.4-inch digital instrument cluster displaying information like service alert, incoming message alert, call alerts, etc.

Godawari Eblu Feo: Specs

Powering Godawari Eblu Feo is a 2.52 kW Li-ion battery, good enough to return a maximum range of 110km. The battery supplies energy to an electric motor that produces peak torque of 110 Nm. iIt gets three ride modes– Economy, Normal and Power with a claimed top speed of 60 kmph. It also gets regenerative braking to reduce stress on the battery and extend the driving range.

The battery can be charged using 60V home charger in 5 hours and 25 minutes. Godawari will next launch its e-loader Eblu Reino in September this year. The company has invested significantly in network expansion with 50 dealerships across the country and aiming to have 100 dealers by the end of this fiscal.