Get up to Rs 5,000 cashback on booking Honda Grazia, Activa 125: Here’s how!

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have been pushing its bike and scooter sale online. The brand which started the online bookings initiative right after the pandemic has been getting a good response for the same. While customers can enjoy the benefits of booking a two-wheeler from home, they also get added bonus of getting offers on the same. For example, if one books the Honda Activa 125 or even the Grazia and uses a Federal Bank debit card for the EMIs, they stand to get Rs 5,000 as cashback. At the same time, for the same scooters, if one uses a Bank of Baroda credit card, they get Rs 5,000 cashback when they pay in full. Dealers too are offering discounts depending on the age of the scooter or motorcycle. However, for that, you got to visit the dealership.

Honda is readying a new cruiser motorcycle for the Indian market. The launch happens on September 30, 2020. It is expected to be the Honda Highness, another name for the Rebel in our market perhaps. It will be a 350cc, single-cylinder engine that is expected to take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 as well as the Jawas. However, Honda could bring with it an unprecedented level of refinement that one might not find in other bikes. Given Honda’s premium pricing, expect the Honda Highness to be priced at Rs 3.2 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda has moved most of its line-up to the BS6 fold. However, a few like their 110cc line-up is yet to be moved. It is expected that in the coming months, we will see a lot of new Honda launches. For example, the Hornet 2.0 boasts an all-new engine and is the HMSI soldier in the 200cc segment. The Hornet competes with the TVS Apache RTR 200, and Bajaj Pulsar NS200. We will be riding this bike soon.

