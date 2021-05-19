Get up to Rs 3,500 cashback on buying new Honda Hornet 2.0: Explained

The Honda Hornet 2.0's single-cylinder. 184cc motor makes 17hp of power and 16.1Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

By:May 19, 2021 12:31 PM

After announcing a cashback scheme for the Honda Grazia and a few scooters, HMSI has now extended it to its bikes as well. The Honda Hornet 2.0 motorcycle is now available with this scheme. This offer is good only for SBI credit cardholders. The validity of this offer is till June 30, 2021. One can visit the HMSI dealership if its open for their bike bookings or may do so online. The minimum transaction value should be Rs 40,000. There is no downpayment no hypothecation or documentation needed. For additional details, one can contact their local HMSI representative. Moreover, the Hornet 2.0 also has a Repsol edition on offer. This offer might not be applicable on this variant. The Honda Hornet 2.0 was launched recently and ups the ante as far as cubic capacity for a Honda bike in India is concerned. Honda never had a 185cc product in India before.

Also Read Honda Grazia cashback offer

Speaking of which, the Honda Hornet 2.0’s single-cylinder. 184cc motor makes 17hp of power and 16.1Nm of torque. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The company has added golden USD forks in the front and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the back. An engine kill switch, hazard lights, fully-digital instrument console and full-LED lights have been given. There are disc brakes at both ends but HMSI has chosen to given only a single-channel ABS to the bike.

As far as HMSI’s products from regular showrooms are concerned, the Hornet 2.0 is the top dog. The motorcycle competes with the TVS Apache RTR180, 200 4V as well as the Bajaj Pulsar 200NS and the 180. The other bikes in this mix might make slightly more or equivalent power. However, these are affordable than the Hornet 2.0. At present the Honda Hornet 2.0 price in India starts from Rs 1.29 lakh, ex-showroom. We’ve reviewed the bike and you can watch our first impressions of the product.

