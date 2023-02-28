Gemopai Ryder Supermax electric scooter launched at Rs 79,999

Customers can book the electric scooter for an amount of Rs 2,999 online by visiting the Gemopai website.

Noida-based EV startup, Gemopai, has unveiled its latest offering – the Ryder SuperMax electric scooter. An upgraded version of its low-speed predecessor Ryder, Ryder SuperMax comes loaded with advanced features.

Launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs 79,999, the Ryder SuperMax is powered by a BLDC Hub Motor which delivers a maximum power of 2.7 KW. The scooter can attain a top speed of 60kmph and offers a range of upto 100km on a single charge.

The Ryder SuperMax is equipped with a 1.8kW portable battery pack and a charger, both of which are AIS-156 compliant. The scooter also includes app connectivity through the brand’s app Gemopai Connect, which keeps the rider connected to the scooter constantly and gives real-time monitoring and updates regarding the scooter, its battery, speed alerts, service reminders, and more.

The Ryder SuperMax is available in six colours – Jazzy Neon, Electric Blue, Blazing Red, Sparkling White, Graphite Grey, and Fluorescent Yellow. The Ryder SuperMax will be available at all Gemopai showrooms across the country from March 10, and customers can book the scooter online as well, on the company’s official website.