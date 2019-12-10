Gemopai opens first dealership in Pune: To come up with 50+ stores in Maharashtra

Gemopai Electric, the Delhi based electric vehicle manufacturer has launched its first dealership in the city of Pune. The company's latest dealership M/s Electric Bike is located in BSC 12, Suraj Prakash Co-op Housing Society Ltd Market Yard Road and the company says that the dealer will be selling the entire Gemopai EV portfolio and spare-parts for quick after-sales at the showroom. The outlet also undertakes general maintenance, spare-part availability, accidental repairs and upto 1-year stock maintenance. Gemopai Electric is a JV between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric. The brand currently has 50+ dealers across India and Nepal.

Gemopai is currently offering two products in the Indian market and these go by the names Gemopai Ryder and Astrid Lite. The Ryder electric scooter can cover 70km on a single charge and customers can choose it from five colours. The EV also comes with multiple accessory options for the Indian market. On the other hand, the Gemopai Astrid Lite is available in five colour options as well and gets three drive modes namely Sports, City and Economy. The range promised is between 75 kms to 90kms and the distance can be doubled up to 150 kms -180 kms by carrying an extra battery.

Commenting on the launch of new dealership, Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said that the company is elated to launch its first dealership in the city of the young, Pune. Commitment towards the green future and dedication towards aligning with India’s EV narrative has resulted in opening stores across the country. He also added that Pune is considered to hold the record of highest number of 2 wheelers and Gemopai sees a lot of potential in Pune as a market as it has witnessed a rise in EV demand from Pune. Gemopai plans to launch a few more stores in FY 19-20 and is confident that it will be able to cater to sales and after-sales needs of the region.

Commenting on the partnership, Mukesh Gundesha, said that he is delighted to partner with Gemopai for their Pune associations. He added that the young brand captures the pulse of the millennial with its trendy designs and powerful mechanism under the hood.