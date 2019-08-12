Fully-faired touring motorcycles under Rs 2 lakh in India: Bajaj Pulsar 220F to Suzuki Gixxer SF250

If you are a motorcyclist, more often than not you will love touring. A leisurely ride with friends or solo makes you bond well with your machine and help understand it better. There are also instances where people have understood what works for them and what doesn't on longer rides. This level of introspection shouldn't be marred by windblast or the capability of the motorcycle to attain a cruising speed of 100kmph. For this very reason, we have chosen the these motorcycles which boast a fairing to protect you from windblast and have enough firepower to sustain 100kmph for long stretches. For these bikes, you don't have to break the bank either and they are available for less than Rs two lakh, on-road.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F

Surprised to see this old warrior here? You shouldn't be. The 220 has always been the choice of Indian enthusiasts when it comes to budget touring. This old horse still packs in enough punch. It's air-oil cooled 223cc engine makes 21PS and 18Nm. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit but the 220, once called the "Fastest Indian", can reach speeds upto 140kmph.

The Pulsar 220F gets projector headlights that are claimed to be one of the best for night riding. There are disc brakes on both ends and the ground clearance too is sufficient. Bajaj has priced the motorcycle at Rs 1.07 lakh, ex-showroom.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200

The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 was modelled to be a faired NS200. It indeed does the job well. The motorcycle has got a 24.5PS/18.3Nm, oil-cooled 200cc engine. This motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. We all know that the NS200 is the most enthusiastic machine in terms of straight line performance amongst the current crop of 200cc machines. Bajaj has kitted the RS200 with dual projector headlights, disc brakes and more. The RS200 price is Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom.

Yamaha YZF-R15 version 3.0

The R15, even in its previous avatar, was a potent tourer. Now with the extra horses, slipper clutch, VVA and more has become even better. The R15's 150cc engine is the smallest in the comparo and also has the lowest power/figure numbers. However, for a 150cc, the engine is pretty high strung. 19.3PS/14.7Nm are the numbers while the gearbox is a 6-speed unit. The R15, because of its low kerb weight also manages to outclass the 220F in acceleration and goes to a top speed of 148kmph.

There are all-LED headlights, dual discs and a huge windscreen. The R15 is priced at Rs 1.42 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda CBR250R

Aside from the 220F, the CBR is the second oldest motorcycle in this comparison. It got a revamp at the 2018 Auto Expo but the design is nearly the same as before. Moreover, the engine hasn't got any update. This being said, of all the vehicles mentioned here, the CBR boasts the highest power output. 26.5PS/22.9Nm from its 250cc single cylinder heart. There is a 6-speed transmission that is aligned to this motor.

Honda has also moved onto all-LED headlights with the updated CBR. It also has got dual discs and was the first adopter for ABS in the country. Prices start from Rs 1.95 lakh, ex-showroom. It's on-road price will go slightly above Rs 2 lakh.

Suzuki Gixxer SF250

The Gixxer SF250 is a recent addition but nonetheless a delectable one. It has got the sharpest design of all the motorcycles here. Suzuki has made sure that the benchmark is the CBR250R and hence the power/torque numbers are the same. Not only this, the SF250 also has a full-LED headlight. It's price of Rs 1.70 lakh, ex-showroom too is competitive.

Apart from this, there are other motorcycles like the Yamaha Fazer 250, Mojo or even the Dominar that you can go cruising with. However, while the Fazer doesn't have great sales numbers supporting it, the Mojo and Dominar are naked motorcycles. Fitting on a windscreen to them isn't a chore either and can make them tour worthy.